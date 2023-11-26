Highlights
- Wayne Rooney aims to make squad changes at Birmingham City in January, targeting players who suit his style of play.
- The sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, plus Jude Bellingham's transfer, provide funds for Rooney to spend.
- Possible departures include Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, and Josh Williams, who may not be getting enough game time.
There could be a decent amount of movement at Birmingham City in January, as Wayne Rooney looks to put his stamp on Blues' squad.
Whether he survives until then remains to be seen, but if he does, it seems clear that he will bring in a few players who suit his style of play.
There was a considerable amount of transfer activity during the summer window and this is why the likes of Tom Wagner and Garry Cook may not want to rock the boat too much.
|
Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings
|
Player Name
|
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Dion Sanderson
|
Wolves
|
Permanent
|
Lee Buchanan
|
Werder Bremen
|
Permanent
|
Ethan Laird
|
Man United
|
Permanent
|
Krystian Bielik
|
Derby County
|
Permanent
|
Tyler Roberts
|
Leeds United
|
Permanent
|
Koji Miyoshi
|
Royal Antwerp
|
Permanent
|
Keshi Anderson
|
Blackpool
|
Permanent
|
Cody Drameh
|
Leeds United
|
Loan
|
Emanuel Aiwu
|
Cremonese
|
Loan
|
Oli Burke
|
Werder Bremen
|
Loan
|
Jay Stansfield
|
Fulham
|
Loan
|
Siriki Dembele
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent
But they will also understand that they need to back their new boss after making a brave managerial switch during the previous international break.
Following the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, as well as the windfall they received from Jude Bellingham's summer switch to Real Madrid, there could be money in the pot for Rooney to spend.
But he may need to offload some players if he wants to make some signings - and we are taking a look at a few players who could depart the Midlands outfit when the winter window opens.
1 Neil Etheridge - Permanent
Zach Jeacock is currently out on loan, which may mean Birmingham are less likely to sanction a move for the Philippines international.
However, Etheridge is reported to be on £ 23,000 per week, and you feel an offer of any sort would persuade Blues to cash in on him if that wage figure is accurate.
The shot-stopper was previously linked with a move to Huddersfield Town and considering the CV he has, it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of Birmingham's league rivals come in for him.
He isn't getting much game time and isn't providing value for money because of that, so a move could be ideal for all parties.
2 Marc Roberts - Permanent
Roberts isn't getting much game time at all these days, making just three appearances in all competitions this term.
Both of his league appearances have come from the bench - and it isn't a surprise that the 33-year-old isn't winning much time on the pitch considering there are better options ahead of him in the pecking order.
If an offer comes in for him in January, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go.
Rooney could potentially replace him during the winter with a younger alternative - or Nico Gordon could be a good long-term replacement if he returns from his loan and extends his stay at St Andrew's.
3 Josh Williams - Loan
Williams is currently on loan at Cheltenham Town - but only until January at this stage.
He hasn't exactly enjoyed the best spell with the Robins so far - but he isn't likely to get much game time at St Andrew's during the second half of the campaign if the likes of Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh are available.
And it wouldn't be a surprise to see the young defender head out on a second loan spell before Blues reassess him again during the next pre-season period.