Highlights Wayne Rooney aims to make squad changes at Birmingham City in January, targeting players who suit his style of play.

The sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, plus Jude Bellingham's transfer, provide funds for Rooney to spend.

Possible departures include Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, and Josh Williams, who may not be getting enough game time.

There could be a decent amount of movement at Birmingham City in January, as Wayne Rooney looks to put his stamp on Blues' squad.

Whether he survives until then remains to be seen, but if he does, it seems clear that he will bring in a few players who suit his style of play.

There was a considerable amount of transfer activity during the summer window and this is why the likes of Tom Wagner and Garry Cook may not want to rock the boat too much.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

But they will also understand that they need to back their new boss after making a brave managerial switch during the previous international break.

Following the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, as well as the windfall they received from Jude Bellingham's summer switch to Real Madrid, there could be money in the pot for Rooney to spend.

But he may need to offload some players if he wants to make some signings - and we are taking a look at a few players who could depart the Midlands outfit when the winter window opens.

1 Neil Etheridge - Permanent

Zach Jeacock is currently out on loan, which may mean Birmingham are less likely to sanction a move for the Philippines international.

However, Etheridge is reported to be on £ 23,000 per week, and you feel an offer of any sort would persuade Blues to cash in on him if that wage figure is accurate.

The shot-stopper was previously linked with a move to Huddersfield Town and considering the CV he has, it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of Birmingham's league rivals come in for him.

He isn't getting much game time and isn't providing value for money because of that, so a move could be ideal for all parties.

2 Marc Roberts - Permanent

Roberts isn't getting much game time at all these days, making just three appearances in all competitions this term.

Both of his league appearances have come from the bench - and it isn't a surprise that the 33-year-old isn't winning much time on the pitch considering there are better options ahead of him in the pecking order.

If an offer comes in for him in January, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go.

Rooney could potentially replace him during the winter with a younger alternative - or Nico Gordon could be a good long-term replacement if he returns from his loan and extends his stay at St Andrew's.

3 Josh Williams - Loan

Williams is currently on loan at Cheltenham Town - but only until January at this stage.

He hasn't exactly enjoyed the best spell with the Robins so far - but he isn't likely to get much game time at St Andrew's during the second half of the campaign if the likes of Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh are available.

And it wouldn't be a surprise to see the young defender head out on a second loan spell before Blues reassess him again during the next pre-season period.