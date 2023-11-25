Highlights Callum Burton may leave Plymouth Argyle in the upcoming transfer window due to his limited playing time as the third-string goalkeeper.

Burton's performance last season played a major role in Argyle's League One title, but he is now out of favor and has only made two appearances this season.

Winger Tyreik Wright could also be on his way out of Argyle due to his lack of playing time, with a loan move to a lower league being a potential option.

With the final international break of 2023 now in the books, the new year is edging ever closer.

The January transfer window is on the horizon and as a result, clubs up and down the EFL will be gearing up to make their moves.

It remains to be seen if Steven Schumacher and Plymouth Argyle will have any activity on the cards for themselves, but here are two players that FLW predicts will leave the club in this upcoming window.

Callum Burton

Following Michael Cooper’s return to fitness, Steven Schumacher has a difficult decision on his hands in choosing between the academy graduate and summer arrival Conor Hazard.

Both have proven worthy of the starting spot in between the sticks whilst Callum Burton is forced to watch on as the third-string goalkeeper.

Burton signed for Plymouth Argyle in 2021, arriving on a free transfer after departing Cambridge United.

After making four cup appearances and zero league appearances in his first season, Burton was then thrust into the limelight last year.

Cooper suffered a devastating injury blow against Sheffield Wednesday and Burton was the next name on the pecking order.

There were a couple of shaky moments early on but overall, he massively exceeded expectations and played a major role in Argyle clinching an unlikely League One title.

The Pilgrim’s promotion has worked against the 27-year-old in a way as he is now completely out of favour once again, his only two outings of the season to date both coming in the EFL Cup.

A whole host of League One teams could do a lot worse than adding Burton to their ranks and last term, he showed that he is deserving of regular football.

Youngster Zak Baker recently signed for Tiverton Town on loan, meaning that there are three senior goalkeepers at the club currently. Argyle may be reticent to let Burton depart permanently as a result but a loan move to the league below suits all parties.

Tyreik Wright

Winger Tyreik Wright is the other Plymouth Argyle man who may be on his way out when January rolls around.

Similarly to Burton, it is a case of a lack of playing time for Wright which could lead to the Devonshire sanctioning a loan move to a lower league.

The Irishman has only made 12 appearances in green and white since joining the club at the start of this year, with eight of these being starts.

Wright impressed on loan at Bradford City in League Two, contributing to six goals, and so Argyle swooped in and signed him permanently from Aston Villa.

His time at Valley Parade came to a premature end and given how little he has featured for Argyle, the League Two side, now managed by Graham Alexander, could be an ideal landing spot for him.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said the following about Wright upon his arrival.

Tyreik is another very talented youngster that we are delighted has signed for Argyle. He is an exciting player who enjoys taking people on and will get the Green Army off their seats.

“He has explosive power, really good ability, and hopefully is going to be a very good player for us. He will offer an option for us in various different positions, as he is very versatile.”

All of this may be true, but Schumacher clearly doesn’t believe that he is the complete package yet and so he is another player that has spent a lot of minutes sitting on the bench in front of the Mayflower Grandstand.