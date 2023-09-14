Highlights Jacob Greaves is an outstanding young centre-back who could be a contender for the Player of the Year award if he continues to perform well for Hull City.

Plenty of Championship stars will be looking to make their mark this season to get themselves in the headlines to help their club achieve promotion or secure a move to a higher level.

Plenty of players have passed through the second tier to achieve a move to the Premier League, with the likes of England captain and all-time top scorer Harry Kane having a stint in the second tier, among many other players who first proved themselves in the EFL.

The Championship is a hotbed for talent but also an attractive league for many players to play in, and it is one of the strongest and most competitive second tiers in all of Europe.

There remains plenty of top-quality players this season following the relegation of some big teams, and others who remain in the Championship currently, too.

With the season already underway, we have ranked what we believe are the 15 most likely players to win the Player of the Year award in the English second tier, in no particular order.

It's worth noting that this award is usually won by an attacking player (likely the division's leading goalscorer), but we've opted for a more rounded list, giving the defenders and midfielders the credit they deserve.

Jacob Greaves - Hull City

If Liam Rosenior's side are to be competitive at the top-end of the table this season, it is likely that Jacob Greaves will be at the heart of all good that they do. He is an outstanding young centre-back, and someone Hull City will be desperate to hang onto. The 23-year-old is tall, athletic, and comfortable in possession, whilst also being predominantly left-sided.

Greaves is a Premier League player in waiting, who should be playing top-flight football sooner rather than later. He is the Tigers' highest-profile asset and one who could take even greater strides forward this season. If he does, he should be a contender for the award.

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

Arguably the best full-back in the division, playing for one of the strongest squads, under a coach who looks to possess the ball and progress it well - it's a recipe for a successful season for Kyle Walker-Peters at St. Mary's.

He's impressed so far this term, and been one of the side's best assets in terms of ball progression, both through carrying and passing. His dynamism in the final third could put him in contention to win, but, full-backs are rarely rewarded for their performances, so the 26-year-old has it all to do.

Zian Flemming - Millwall

A second-striker, Zian Flemming is one of the best all-round players in the final third on this list, and has a real eye for goal playing just behind a primary centre-forward.

The 25-year-old's ball-striking from the edge of the box, and creativity as a number-ten make him a special talent. His repertoire of goals is already impressive, with Flemming scoring 15 and assisting three in 43 games for Millwall last season. Should he kick on, he will be among the best players in the league yet again.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has already proved how vital he could be to Leicester’s promotion push this year with his performance against Coventry, where his two goals underlined his quality. If Leicester find themselves in the promotion picture, then their best midfielder will almost certainly have been pivotal in that.

The 25-year-old is another player who is surprisingly gracing the Championship this term, with many expecting him to have gained a move back to the top-flight over the summer. That's quite clearly Leicester's gain, though. The midfielder is guaranteed to dominate games this term under Enzo Maresca.

Ethan Ampadu - Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu has been relegated in each of his last three seasons as a player, with Sheffield United, Venezia, and Spezia - but you wouldn't know it based on his performances for Leeds United so far. He has been excellent under Daniel Farke as one of the main ball progresses from deep.

The 23-year-old has been amongst the Whites' best player this season and is at an age where he can only develop further, too. Ampadu may not get the plaudits as a player who isn't likely to score or assist regularly, but is a fantastic player at breaking up play and distributing it, just as Farke requires.

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City

Frankly, most of the names on this list are Premier League players who are playing Championship football, which is a perfect summary of Kelechi Iheanacho. The striker is a fantastic finisher and creator who can change a game in a flash at second tier level.

The 26-year-old should not be playing in the Championship, and has already played 196 games at Premier League level, scoring 42 goals and collecting a further 28 assists, too. He is in the final year of his contract with Leicester but should be a huge asset this season, be that as a secondary-striker, centre-forward, or off one of the flanks.

Joel Piroe - Leeds United

Prior to the 2023/24 season, Joel Piroe had contributed to 49 goals in 88 Championship games, making him one of the league's most prolific strikers, in spite of Swansea City's failure to reach the play-offs.

The 24-year-old has since earned himself a big-money move to Leeds, and showed his quality immediately by scoring on his debut against Ipswich Town. He should be a key player for the Whites as he was for the Swans. He is expected to be among the division's most prolific marksmen yet again in 2023/24.

Gabriel Sara - Norwich City

The 24-year-old played 41 times last term and encapsulated some of the footballing qualities that are synonymous with his home nation of Brazil by displaying outstanding skill, technical security and a final third creativity that saw him create 67 chances for his teammates.

His start to this season for the high-flying Canaries could see him in the mix, with Gabriel Sara one of the best players in the division in any position. He has an abundance of flair and quality, and should take another stride forward in his development under the guidance of David Wagner.

Che Adams - Southampton

The 27-year-old notched 10 goals and three assists in 35 games in all competitions last season, but it wasn't enough to keep Southampton in the top-flight. However, that underlined his quality, putting up decent numbers for a really poor side.

He has started the season well, scoring a late winner on the opening game of the season for Russell Martin's side on opening day against Sheffield Wednesday and again in the clash with Plymouth Argyle, too. Che Adams has been extremely prolific at this level previously, scoring 22 times in 46 games for Birmingham City in his last season at second tier level, where he was also nominated for the league's Player of the Year award.

Jack Clarke - Sunderland

The winger enjoyed an outstanding 2022/23 season and scored nine goals whilst claiming a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches last season. The 22-year-old can be expected to do it all over again for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray.

Jack Clarke lit up the division and is one of the most exciting young players in the entire division currently, which is why there has been no shortage of interest in his services, Burnley have been said to hold the strongest interest but Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, and Wolves also remain keen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World earlier this summer.

Imran Louza - Watford

Carrying an injury from the Premier League into last season, Imran Louza did not have the best of campaigns in 2022/23. The 24-year-old ended up missing over half of the season with two different injuries, and when he did return, things did not seem quite right.

However, with a full pre-season under his belt and some good early signs, Louza could be back at his best for the new campaign, and if that's the case, he has the ability and raw talent to be one of the best midfielders in the division next season. He can dominate and dictate games with his range of passing and has proved his talent at Premier League level previously as well.

Ricardo Pereira - Leicester City

Once regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, you imagine his injury record has discouraged any interested parties from signing him this summer, with the defender starting just five league matches last term.

If he can remain fit, it appears as though he’ll be a vital player for the project Enzo Maresca is building. The 29-year-old is one of the best players in the league in any position. The versatile Portugal international can operate well at full-back, wing-back, or in midfield. Ricardo Pereira's impact could be huge for the Foxes promotion hopes.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Southampton

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has proven his talent at this level enough by this stage, and should be the best centre-back in the division when fit. Southampton signed him in the last days of the window, but the reality is that he deserved a Premier League loan this time around.

For Burnley (as pictured above), he was imperious, and should take well to Martin's equally dominant and progressive style of play, whilst also being capable of dominating aerially as well. Centre-backs struggle to win the accolades but Harwood-Bellis could have a huge season and major impact at St. Mary's.

Harry Winks - Leicester City

Harry Winks should be a class above at second tier level, in spite of his previous injury issues, although that isn't ideal, but his quality on the ball is undeniable. Winks is press resistant, has a tight turning circle, and possesses a good range of passing.

All of those qualities should have him dominating games in the Championship for a manager like Maresca, providing he can stay fit. His touch on the turn and awareness of his surroundings at Championship level will be far beyond most midfielders and showcasing his skills could see him in contention for Player of the Year.

Andre Vidigal - Stoke City

His four goals in his opening five games for his new club saw him get off to a fantastic start with Stoke City; but, beyond that, Vidigal has been a constant threat in every game.

He is quick, dynamic, and loves to have a shot when given space on the edge of the box. His ball-striking has aided him in that sense, too. The 25-year-old has already showed signs of being a key player for Stoke, and if they are to be competitive at the top-end of the division, they may be in need of more stellar performances from their new star winger.