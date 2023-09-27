Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Clarke, and Ozan Tufan are talented players in the Championship who could make it to the Premier League next season.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto could attract transfer interest if the club fails to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Strikers Joel Piroe and Stephy Mavididi have shown their goal-scoring abilities and could move to England's elite clubs if they continue their form in the Championship.

With the new EFL Championship season well underway, fans from all clubs in the second tier will be hoping their side can compete for a spot in the Premier League next campaign.

But while fans may have their own ambitions, so do players, with the Championship an excellent showcase for some of the rising talent in the game.

With the majority of footballers in the Championship aspiring to play in the top flight, Football League World predicts which players could make that dream a reality next season.

1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Up first is Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who will be seeking another taste of Premier League football following relegation last term with the Foxes.

With two seasons in the top flight recorded during his Leicester career since the 2021/22 season, the 25-year-old will continue to improve with regular game time, which could see him play a pivotal role in pushing the East Midlands outfit back up at the first time of asking.

Dewsbury-Hall was linked earlier in the summer transfer window with a return to Premier League new-boys Luton Town.

2 Jack Clarke

Next is Jack Clarke, who has established himself as one of Sunderland’s most creative outlets.

The 22-year-old has thrived in red and white under Tony Mowbray, with his nine goals and 12 assists a key reason for their top six finish on the final day of last season.

A continuation of that form could see Clarke attract further interest after the Black Cats rejected multiple bids from Burnley this summer.

3 Ozan Tufan

Next comes Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan, who has been a regular starter in the Hull City team since joining from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old scored eight times from 42 Championship appearances in his debut season for the Tigers but has already netted half of that total in the early stages of the new campaign.

With experience of playing European football, Tufan could be one of a group of talented players to make the next step if he can continue his goalscoring run across the rest of this season.

4 Wilfried Gnonto

Another player to have their head turned by transfer speculation was Leeds United man Wilfried Gnonto, who earlier on in the summer transfer window handed in a transfer request to force a move to Everton.

After the window slammed shut, the Italian has since been reintegrated into the first team fold under Daniel Farke, with his sole focus on promotion back to the top flight with the Whites.

However, if Leeds fail to secure a return to the Premier League, the 19-year-old could be subject of more transfer talk away from Elland Road.

5 Jay Stansfield

Jay Stansfield is looking to make his first mark in the Championship after joining Birmingham City on loan from Fulham for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old spent last campaign at League One outfit Exeter City, registering nine goals and eight assists from 36 appearances.

If Stansfield could record an impressive goal tally in his debut campaign for Blues, the Devon-born forward could be eyed up for a first team spot at Fulham after the significant departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, provided they can retain their Premier League status for another year.

6 Che Adams

Che Adams is another player to have been rumoured for a move away from Southampton, after the 27-year-old spent four top flight seasons with the Saints before their relegation last campaign.

Adams has made over 150 appearances on the South Coast and was heavily linked with a move to Premier League outfit Everton during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

With the January window ticking closer, the striker could be subject to more links away from the St Mary’s Stadium.

7 Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe will certainly be a striker wanting to test himself at the highest level, with his move to Leeds United an indicator of his ambition.

During his time in South Wales at Swansea City, the Dutchman proved he can be a relentless goalscorer at Championship level, with 22 and 19 goal hauls recorded in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons respectively.

If the 24-year-old can pose similar figures in West Yorkshire, he will have a realistic chance of plying his trade among England’s elite clubs.

8 Yaser Asprilla

Another player with his future up in the air is Watford winger Yaser Asprilla, who remained at Vicarage Road despite an unsettling summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old started his career at Columbian side Envigado and joined the Yellow Army in January 2022. He featured heavily during the 2022/23 campaign, making 37 appearances.

Asprilla, who has represented Columbia at senior international level, is under contract at the Hornets until 2026, but was rumoured with a move away from the club with Premier League duo Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion vying for his signature.

This could be a transfer saga that prolongs beyond this summer, and the Hertfordshire-based club could be tempted by a substantial fee.

9 Hayden Hackney

Next is Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, with the promising 21-year-old one of Boro’s up-and-coming stars in the second tier.

With his rise in the game becoming more noticeable, Nottingham Forest have reportedly registered an interest in securing Hackney’s services according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the Premier League side aiming to bolster their midfield options, a move for Hackney may be possible at some point in the near future.

10 Dan Neil

Dan Neil has been a regular starter since the 2021/22 campaign on Wearside.

On deadline day of the summer transfer window, Neil was linked with a shock move to Premier League giants Liverpool, but the 21-year-old decided to remain at the Stadium of Light.

It will be interesting to see if the Merseyside outfit will reignite their interest in the midfielder at some point before the start of next season.

11 Jonathan Rowe

Looking to make himself a standout star is Jonathan Rowe, who has already had the experience of featuring in the Premier League for Norwich City.

Rowe made his top flight debut for the Canaries at 18, making 13 cameos during their relegation campaign. With a chance to impress in the Championship, injury woes hampered Rowe’s chance at game time, making just three substitute appearances at the back end of last season.

Now fully fit and raring to go, the now 20-year-old will be hoping for an injury-free season to show the league what he can do on the big stage and contribute an important role to the team becoming promotion contenders once again.

12 Stephy Mavididi

Next is summer arrival Stephy Mavididi, who joined Leicester from French outfit Montpellier.

The 25-year-old played 115 times in Ligue 1, scoring 26 times and providing six assists.

With a host of experience in France, Mavididi has proven he can cut it at a high level over a number of years with some eye-catching contributions, and the Premier League could be his next destination if he shows his quality at the King Power Stadium.

13 Tommy Conway

Tommy Conway is another young prospect making his name in the Championship with Bristol City.

The 21-year-old was one of the Robins’ standout performers in midfield with nine goals and three assists provided from 35 league fixtures last season in his first regular spell under Nigel Pearson.

If Conway is able to kick on and build on those numbers from last term, he could be eyed up by some of England’s elite sides for a hefty price.

14 Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson is another youth prospect looking to become a household name after arriving to Ipswich Town on loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old moved to Portman Road for his first professional spell away from West London as he looks to gain valuable playing time in order to progress the beginning of his career.

If Hutchinson can have a successful first stint in the Championship, it may force the winger into the first team plans at Chelsea, with the Blues having their fair share of troubles after a 12th placed finish last season.

15 Sam Bell

Rounding off the list is winger Sam Bell, with the exciting forward another proud graduate from the Robins’ youth academy.

Bell has been monitored by multiple Premier League clubs this summer with top flight quartet Brighton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford all keen on the 21-year-old according to TEAMtalk.

The Bristol-born man opted to remain at Ashton Gate to continue his development with the departure of Antoine Semenyo back in January 2023 allowing him to flourish as a regular starter.

If Bell can continue with consistent performances in red and white this season, Premier League clubs will surely be ready to swoop sooner rather than later.