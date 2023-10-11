Highlights Talented young players are emerging in the EFL this season, with many likely to have bright futures in the game.

Players like Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Bashir Humphreys, and Callum Doyle have the potential to represent the England national team in the next 10 years.

These young players have already achieved success at international youth levels and are making an impact at their respective clubs in the EFL.

It has been an incredibly exciting start to the new EFL season.

There has been no shortage of the usual drama in the Championship, League One and League Two, and it is shaping up to be another extremely entertaining season.

Across all three divisions, there have been a host of talented youngsters emerging so far this campaign, and many of those are likely to go on to have bright futures in the game.

There were a number of players in the England squad for last year's World Cup who made their name in the EFL, including the likes of Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and James Maddison, and with that in mind, we looked at some of those who could represent the Three Lions at some point in the next 10 years.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

It was a huge coup for Southampton to win the race to sign Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City this summer, with an obligation to buy for £20 million if the club are promoted.

The defender had spent last season on loan with Burnley, scoring one goal in 35 appearances to help the Clarets to the Championship title, and he enjoyed success at international level this summer as he was part of the England squad that won the European U21 Championship.

If Harwood-Bellis can maintain his form, it may not be long until he makes the step up to the senior squad.

Bashir Humphreys

Humphreys joined Swansea City on loan from Chelsea this summer, and he has impressed so far during his time in South Wales.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Blues against Manchester City in the FA Cup in January before spending the second half of last season out on loan with German side Paderborn.

Humphreys was also part of the European U21 Championship-winning squad this summer, and his introduction to the Swans team has coincided with a significant upturn in form for Michael Duff's side.

Callum Doyle

Defender Doyle made the move to Leicester City on loan from Manchester City this summer.

Doyle played a key role for Coventry City as they reached the Championship play-off final last season, and he was a regular for the Foxes in the early weeks of the campaign until suffering a knee injury which is expected to rule him out for up to four months.

The 20-year-old will likely regain his place in the Leicester side when he returns, and after his involvement in the European U21 Championship squad this summer, he could receive a call-up at senior level one day.

Ronnie Edwards

Defender Edwards has been a regular for Peterborough United since establishing himself in the team in the 2021-22 season.

Edwards again starred as Posh reached the League One play-offs last season, but despite being the subject of a bid from West Ham United, he remained at the Weston Homes Stadium this summer.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were also said to have been interested in the England U20 international, and while Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony said he felt he let Edwards down by not sanctioning a move this summer, he seems destined to play at the highest level at some point.

Hayden Hackney

Hackney has become an integral part of the Middlesbrough midfield since making his breakthrough at the Riverside Stadium last season.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances last season, and he remains one of the first names on Michael Carrick's team sheet this campaign.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City were all linked with Hackney in May, and The Sun claimed last month that Forest could make a move for the 21-year-old in January or next summer.

After switching his allegiance from Scotland to England, Hackney made his debut for England at U21 level in September, and he could have a big international career ahead of him.

Archie Gray

Midfielder Gray has been a regular for Leeds United so far this season since making his debut on the opening day of the season against Cardiff City.

The 17-year-old has not looked out of place in the Championship, and he offers the Whites useful versatility, excelling at right-back for Daniel Farke's side at times this campaign.

Gray's potential is underlined by the fact he was called up to the England U19 squad for the first time in September, and it would be no surprise to see him continue to progress through the age groups in the years to come.

Charlie Patino

It was a disappointing loan spell for Patino last season as he suffered relegation from the Championship with Blackpool, but he is back in the second tier this campaign after joining Swansea City on a temporary basis from Arsenal.

The midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to his time at the Swansea.com Stadium, and he looks set to be a key part of Duff's side in the year ahead.

Despite the attempts of the Spanish FA to get Patino to switch allegiances, he has remained loyal to England, and he made his debut at U21 level in September.

Jonathan Rowe

Having never scored for Norwich before this season, Rowe enjoyed an explosive start to the new campaign, netting five goals in his first five appearances.

Rowe has maintained his outstanding form, and he looks set to be one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season.

It will not be long until the winger begins to attract attention from Premier League clubs, and recognition at international level may not be too far away either.

Kasey McAteer

Winger McAteer has been another of the Championship's surprise stars so far this season after making his breakthrough at Leicester City.

McAteer spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, but he has been a regular starter for Enzo Maresca's side in the early weeks of the campaign, playing a crucial role in the Foxes' fine form.

The 21-year-old has never featured for England at youth level, but that will surely change in the not-too-distant future.

Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham's brother Jude is a mainstay in the senior England squad, and it would be no surprise to see Jobe achieve the same in the years to come.

The midfielder made the move to Sunderland from Birmingham City for a fee in the region of £3 million this summer, and that already looks to be something of a bargain.

Bellingham is thriving in Tony Mowbray's exciting young Black Cats team, and he looks likely to make a name for himself at international level in his own right in the future.

Jack Clarke

Sunderland kept hold of winger Clarke this summer, with Burnley having four bids rejected for the 22-year-old, the last of which was in excess of £10 million.

Clarke scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 50 games to help the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs last season, and he looks set to better that goal tally this time around after his excellent start to the campaign.

Burnley are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Clarke in January, with Brentford also said to be keen, and a move to the Premier League could be what the 22-year-old needs to launch his international career.

Liam Delap

Striker Delap endured two underwhelming loan spells at Stoke City and Preston North End last season, but he has impressed so far this campaign after his temporary move to Hull City from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to help the Tigers reach the Championship play-offs this season, and he scored on his debut for England U21s against Luxembourg in September.

Harry Kane will lead the line for England for many years to come, but the Three Lions will need a successor to the Bayern Munich striker at some point, and Delap could be a contender if he continues his progression.

Dom Ballard

After a prolific spell in the Southampton academy, striker Ballard made his debut for the Saints as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League in May.

The 18-year-old joined League One side Reading on loan this summer, and while it is a tough introduction to senior football given the off-the-field problems at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Ballard has made a strong start to life with the Royals.

Ballard made his debut for England U19s against Germany in September, and he could have an exciting future ahead of him at international level.