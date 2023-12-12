Highlights Sunderland started their post-Tony Mowbray era with a 2-1 victory over West Brom.

Goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil secured the win for the Black Cats.

The victory moved Sunderland into the play-off places, sitting sixth in the league standings.

Sunderland got life post-Tony Mowbray off to a good start on Saturday afternoon, beating West Bromwich Albion in Championship action.

In the 12-noon kick-off, the Black Cats edged the Baggies 2-1 in a competitive affair, with three second half goals deciding the fate of the match.

Sunderland took the lead through Dan Ballard in the 70th minute, and extended this further 14 minutes later when Dan Neil fired home.

West Brom hit back almost immediately, with Brandon Thomas-Asante getting on the scoresheet, but fortunately for Sunderland, it proved nothing more than a consolation.

Predicted Sunderland XI to face Leeds United

Despite now being in the top six, it's another difficult test for Sunderland in midweek, with Leeds United set to travel to the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Farke's side sit third in the league standings currently and should provide a stern test.

With that said, below, we've predicted the Sunderland XI interim boss Mike Dodds could select for the clash.

Anthony Patterson

Starting in goal for the Black Cats should be usual number one Anthony Patterson, who will be hoping to add to his five Championship clean sheets so far this campaign.

Trai Hume

In at left-back, it's likely that we see either Trai Hume or Niall Huggins, with the two right-backs often filling in on the left side of defence this season. Hume has played in all 20 matches so far this season.

Dan Ballard

After a goal on Saturday, Dan Ballard will be in fine spirits and will surely get a start at centre-back. The 24-year-old has missed just one Championship fixture this season.

Luke O'Nien

Partnering Ballard in our predicted XI, and skippering the side, is Luke O'Nien. The 29-year-old is another to miss just one league game so far this campaign.

Niall Huggins

With Trai Hume in at left-back, it would likely mean Niall Huggins would get the nod at right-back. As discussed, tho, this could be interchangeable.

Pierre Ekwah

The French youth international has certainly shown improvement this season and we think he will get the nod to start in the defensive midfield role for Sunderland versus Leeds.

Jack Clarke

Out on the left, Jack Clarke is surely a shoe-in. Sunderland's biggest talent, and, of course, top goal-scorer. Simply has to start if fit.

Alex Pritchard

The only change from Saturday's XI, after coming off the bench to get two assists, we think Mike Dodds could put Alex Pritchard in the starting line-up.

Dan Neil

Partnering Pritchard, we certainly think Dan Neil will keep his place in the centre of the park, playing in a two with Pritchard just ahead of Ekwah.

Patrick Roberts

With Clarke causing issues out left, we think it will be Patrick Roberts doing so on the opposite flank. The 26-year-old will surely be keen to get his first goal of the season.

Jobe Bellingham

Last but not least, we predict Jobe Bellingham could play up front once again. Sunderland have struggled in the position so far this season and Bellingham did well there on Saturday afternoon. Certainly enough to warrant another try there if his loss in midfield can be dealt with.