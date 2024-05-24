Southampton face their most important game for years on Sunday, as they take on Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.

The Saints have been able to book their place in the final following their semi-final win against West Bromwich Albion, drawing the first leg 0-0 at The Hawthorns but capitalising on their home advantage at St Mary's.

Unfortunately for them, they won't have the home advantage this weekend, with the south-coast side set to head to Wembley to compete for a return to the Premier League.

Related Southampton could rival AFC Bournemouth for Liverpool player The 32-year-old could remain in the Premier League with multiple clubs keen on his signature this summer.

Russell Martin could win the first promotion of his career if he succeeds on Sunday, but his team will face a difficult task against the Whites, who will be full of confidence following their thumping win against Norwich City in the second leg.

Ahead of this weekend's finale, we have predicted what the Saints' starting lineup will be.

GK: Alex McCarthy

In the absence of Gavin Bazunu, McCarthy has stepped up well and it would be a surprise to see Joe Lumley replace him for this crucial game.

With the experience he has, McCarthy is a good option to have between the sticks at Wembley and he has also played at this venue before for England.

LB: Jack Stephens

Captain Stephens could be another crucial figure, as a leader both on and off the pitch.

He was a big miss when he was on the sidelines, but he looks set to be fit for this game and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play a key role - albeit in an unfamiliar position.

Ryan Manning could come on at some point, but Stephens has to start.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and surely has to start once again to retain stability at the back.

He will be desperate to get himself back to the top flight following a season in the Championship, but he may face a tricky task against Joel Piroe or Patrick Bamford, if the latter is fit.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has been a regular starter under Russell Martin, but this match holds even more significance for his own future.

Should the Saints be promoted, a £20 million obligation will be triggered for the centre-back to sign on a permanent basis.

However, if Southampton are consigned to another year in the Championship, then Harwood-Bellis will head back to Man City with his future in doubt.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters is one player who may be playing in the top tier next season, regardless of whether the Saints succeed in their clash against the Whites or not.

However, the full-back may feel that he has unfinished business at St Mary's if he doesn't manage to guide the club back to the top flight.

CDM: Flynn Downes

Downes is another loanee who needs to put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.

It has been reported that the Saints are keen to bring him back to St Mary's next season, regardless of whether they go up or not.

However, they may have more of a chance of getting another deal over the line for him if they win Sunday's game.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone managed to get himself on the scoresheet in the second leg against West Brom - and he will be hoping to score again on Sunday.

Playing a big part for the club following his loan at Stoke City last term, he will be hoping to get to the top tier and secure a decent number of minutes for his current team.

CM: Joe Aribo

Aribo has managed to establish himself as a key player at St Mary's, starting in both of the semi-final games.

He also played at Elland Road on the final day of the season, so he knows what Leeds are all about already.

LW: Ryan Fraser

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Fraser leave Newcastle United in the summer, so he will want to prove on Sunday why he deserves another good move.

With the experience and quality he has, the winger should be looking to make a real difference this weekend.

RW: David Brooks

Brooks is another player who has top-flight experience under his belt - and he could give Junior Firpo a very difficult time out wide.

After what he's been through, a Wembley winner would be very satisfying for him.

ST: Adam Armstrong

Yet again, Armstrong has shone in the second tier this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start ahead of the likes of Che Adams and Ross Stewart in the final, who are both confirmed to be fit to play.

Adam Armstrong's 2023/24 campaign at Southampton (As of May 24th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 51 Goals 23 Assists 13

Armstrong can play out wide and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the latter two make an appearance at some point, especially if the Saints need a goal, but having the ex-Blackburn Rovers man in a central role could allow him to thrive.