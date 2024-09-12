Sheffield United are back in action on Friday night following the international break, looking to continue their rise to the summit of the Championship table.

Standing in their way of three points on the night will be Hull City, hosts of the game at the MKM Stadium, who have had a somewhat more difficult start to the season, still in search of their first win.

Championship standings, as of 12 September Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 4 9 12 2 West Bromwich Albion 4 4 10 3 Watford 4 4 9 4 Leeds United 4 4 8 5 Blackburn Rovers 4 3 8 6 Burnley 4 7 7 7 Middlesbrough 4 2 7 8 Sheffield United 4 3 6

That the Blades are already mixing with the top teams in the division is commendable given they started the campaign with a two-point deduction due to defaulted transfer payments.

Here, Football League World looks at how Chris Wilder's team could line up against Hull on Friday...

GK: Michael Cooper

There's a new man between the sticks for the Blades this season with 24-year-old goalkeeper Michael Cooper having arrived from Plymouth Argyle this summer.

He was on the bench for United in the first two league games but has since appeared twice in the Championship and kept a clean sheet, so he is a strong bet to keep his place for this game.

RB: Alfie Gilchrist

Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist is usually primarily listed as a centre-back but is more than capable at full-back and has started there in each of the Blades' first four league games.

With Jamie Shackleton and Femi Seriki both out injured, it seems likely that Gilchrist will be nominated for the gig again but may start to challenge for centre-back starts once the treatment room clears.

CB: Harry Souttar

Harry Souttar, who moved from Leicester City this summer, could be forced to make a quick turnaround this weekend given that he has been away on international duty with Australia and was in action on Tuesday in Indonesia.

While he may still be recovering from the jetlag, injuries and potential absences in the backline may mean Wilder needs a favour from him, in a game that he may ideally not play a starring role in otherwise.

Related David Prutton predicts winner in Hull City v Sheffield United clash The Tigers may not benefit from their home advantage at the MKM Stadium tomorrow night, with the Blades their next visitors.

CB: Jack Robinson

An ideal scenario may see Jack Robinson partnered with Anel Ahmedhodzic for this one, but the Bosnian has been through a difficult time on international duty, which has led to his retirement from the Bosnia & Herzegovina national team. The centre-back claimed he received unsuitable treatment from his national side after feeling an issue with his hamstring.

His statement did say that, after thorough checks with United, he may be in consideration for Friday, but the full extent of his recovery remains to be seen. If he is fit, Robinson could still find himself in the backline with Ahmedhodzic to allow Souttar extra adjustment time.

LB: Harrison Burrows

Another mainstay in the early part of this season for the Blades has been Harrison Burrows at left-back, who is likely to get the nod again against Hull.

He arrived from Peterborough United during the summer and, whilst he has been solid at left-back, he is still looking to rediscover his devastating creative form that saw him get six goals and 14 assists in League One last season.

RM: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was one of the most exciting loan agreements in the second tier due to how highly rated the winger is at his parent club, and the Blades are eagerly awaiting him properly clicking into gear.

He's only had one start so far, so another under his belt will do him no harm in finding his top form.

Related "I can't see" - Kieffer Moore makes bullish Sheffield United automatic promotion claim Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore has given his view on what the club can achieve in the Championship this season.

CM: Vini Souza

Vini Souza was one of a number of players linked with moves away in the summer, but the Blades managed to keep hold of some quality operators, particularly in midfield.

Souza is one of those, who will start for Wilder's side whenever he's available.

CM: Oliver Arblaster

Making up the other half of a solid midfield duo is Oliver Arblaster, who broke into the senior United setup in the second half of last season and has been a revelation ever since.

Already in four Championship appearances this term, he's picked up two goals. Wilder's favoured midfield unit already seems decided, and you can see why.

LM: Gus Hamer

Along with Ahmedhodzic, one of the biggest shocks of United's transfer window was that they managed to keep hold of Gus Hamer.

Although more commonly found in central positions, this season Hamer has been predominately shifted out to the left by Wilder, mainly so he can fit all his top talents into the midfield.

The switch doesn't seem to have impacted the Brazilian too much — he has already recorded three goal involvements in four league games — so he'll likely retake the same position in Hull.

Related Coventry City: How is Callum O'Hare getting on at Sheffield United after summer move? The creative midfielder has settled in well, and it's fair to say the Sky Blues loss is very much the Blades' gain.

CAM: Callum O'Hare

There were fears that Blades fans wouldn't get to see Callum O'Hare and Hamer revive their Coventry City connection, but those fears are now in the past with deadline day passed.

O'Hare was one of the club's headline acquisitions in the summer, so is almost guaranteed to be in the line-up. One assist in four games is a promising start, but United supporters will hope there is more to come from the creator, and that may be seen against Hull.

ST: Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore is exactly the kind of no.9 you want to spearhead a creative midfield like the Blades', someone who can get on the end of chances, bring others into play and generally make a nuisance of themselves in and around the box.

He has been away on international duty with Wales, but has only been as far as Montenegro, who he played — and scored against — on Tuesday.

Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster may mention this in making their case to start, but if he's ready to go, Moore will be the name on the teamsheet.