Predicted return date emerges as Watford ace discusses significant injury blow

Tom Dele-Bashiru has set his sights on returning to action for Watford this summer.

The midfielder is in the middle of a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury which he suffered against Reading in October.

Since then the youngster has spent time recovering in his home city of Manchester before returning to London Colney to continue his road back to fitness around the Hornets squad.

But while he had hoped to return before the end of the campaign, Dele-Bashiru has hinted that it could now be next term.

Asked about his injury, Dele-Bashiru told the official Watford website: ““It’s going really well.

“I’m working really hard trying to get back. It’s good to be back around the lads.

“I spoke to Nate, Dom, Troy and Clevs while I was in Manchester, but it’s much better to be with them now. It gives me extra motivation and I know I need to work really hard to get in and around this team. Everyone is performing so well, especially in that midfield three.”

He added: “No-one wants to rush me back.

“Maybe I’ll be back at the end of this season or the start of the next.

“We are meeting each goal and then moving onto the next one. I like the expectation on me and I just can’t wait to show what I can do and start playing again.”

The verdict

It’s a shame that Tom Dele-Bashiru has been out for so long.

You wouldn’t wish a long-term injury like this on your worst enemy and so he deserves huge credit for the way that he has handled the situation.

Fans would love to see him back in action this season, but if it ends up being next term I’m sure that no one would complain – particularly if it gives him an extra couple of months to get up to speed.