Derby County will be hoping to replicate their 3-0 victory over Bristol City when Cardiff City are welcomed to Pride Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Rams have been excellent on home turf so far this season, winning all three of their games in all competitions at DE24, conceding just one goal.

Liam Manning's Bristol City side were the latest team to be the victims of Derby's eight-game winning streak in the league at Pride Park, a run that started back in March following a 3-0 win against Port Vale in League One.

Cardiff are the latest visitors to the fortress, and Paul Warne will be hoping to inflict more damage on Erol Bulut's team, who are yet to win a game in the Championship this season. The Bluebirds have scored just one goal so far in 2024/25 and are sitting bottom of the league with just a solitary point.

Football League World has predicted the Rams' line-up for Saturday's fixture, with plenty of former Cardiff players on the books at Derby currently.

Former Cardiff City Players at Derby County Player Appearances Curtis Nelson 127 Ebou Adams 13 James Collins 30 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 92 Nat Phillips 18

GK - Jacob Widell Zetterstrom

Back with his club following international duty for Sweden, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom introduced himself to the Pride Park crowd with aplomb two weeks ago.

He made five saves to keep a clean sheet against the Robins and will keep his place in the team.

RB - Ryan Nyambe

Ryan Nyambe is a dead-cert at right-back currently after such an impressive showing since Kane Wilson picked up an injury against Middlesbrough.

He is Derby's best defensive right-back and will be hoping to keep up his good run of form.

CB - Curtis Nelson

The first former Bluebird, Curtis Nelson, has continued to be a rock at the back for the Rams this season.

His leadership has been crucial for his team so far in 2024/25.

CB - Eiran Cashin

Following a fairly lacklustre start to the campaign by his own standards, Eiran Cashin returned from injury and was back to his best against Bristol City.

The 22-year-old will have the task of containing Wilfried Kanga on Saturday, a new challenge for the young centre-back.

LB - Callum Elder

Perhaps the surprise star of Derby's season so far, Callum Elder has been excellent at left-back.

The Australian suffered an injury-hit 2023/24, but has come back from the off-season looking like a brand-new player.

CM - David Ozoh

The ever-impressive David Ozoh scored his first professional goal before the international break, just reward for his performances since arriving at the club.

It's hard to label the positions of the Rams' midfield trio, but either way, the 19-year-old has been the beating heart in the middle of the park.

CM - Ebou Adams

The second player that has a chance to face his former club on Saturday, Ebou Adams, has been a joy to watch in a Derby shirt since his original arrival on loan back in January.

He has picked up from where he left off after the move was made permanent, and it will be hard for him to be displaced in this team.

AM - Kenzo Goudmijn

Kenzo Goudmijn proved against Bristol City why £600k was spent on him, scoring his first goal in black-and-white, while also linking up the defence and attack excellently.

The 22-year-old is growing in confidence with every game, and is an extremely exciting player.

RW - Kayden Jackson

The first name on the teamsheet following his start to the season, Kayden Jackson has proven to be Derby's talisman in the early stages of 2024/25.

The forward has scored three goals for his new club, all coming at Pride Park.

ST - Jerry Yates

Jerry Yates was thrown into the deep end against Watford on his debut after he missed the first three games due to suspension. However, his performance in the Rams' most recent win was excellent.

On loan from Swansea City, the striker will be hoping to score against his parent club's bitter rivals and get himself going for the campaign.

Related Exclusive: Derby County's Jerry Yates talks Bristol City win, Paul Warne and Pride Park atmosphere The striker joined the Rams in July on loan from Swansea City and has already made a great first impression.

LW - Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

32-year-old Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made 92 appearances for Cardiff during his time in South Wales, helping the team to promotion to the Premier League.

Nowadays, he is the captain of Derby, and although he is yet to find the back of the net in the Championship this season, it's only a matter of time until he does.