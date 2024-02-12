Highlights Birmingham City's decision to replace former manager John Eustace with Wayne Rooney has been disastrous.

Tony Mowbray is expected to do better than Rooney but needs to turn things around quickly as the club is in danger.

Birmingham City's current position just above the drop zone is a far cry from their previous playoff position under Eustace.

Birmingham City will be looking to secure a victory against former manager John Eustace when his Blackburn Rovers side come to St Andrew's tomorrow.

Blues haven't looked in the best shape since Eustace's departure back in October, with the board's decision to replace him with Wayne Rooney proving to be nothing short of disastrous.

Tony Mowbray has come in now and looks set to do a lot better than Rooney did, but the Midlands side lost 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night and this has left the club in real danger.

Previously in the play-offs under Eustace, they are currently just four points above the drop zone at this point.

Championship Table (18th-24th) (As of 12th February) P GD Pts 18 Millwall 31 -9 33 19 Birmingham City 30 -13 32 20 Stoke City 31 -16 32 21 Huddersfield Town 31 -16 31 22 Queens Park Rangers 31 -14 29 23 Sheffield Wednesday 31 -26 26 24 Rotherham United 30 -32 19

Their opponents Blackburn were able to ease their relegation fears with a 3-1 win against a struggling Stoke City team on Saturday.

Focusing on the hosts though, we have predicted the starting 11 Mowbray will put out.

GK: Neil Etheridge

John Ruddy may be due to return to training but Mowbray probably won't want to take a risk on the experienced stopper.

With this in mind, Etheridge may start again as a capable backup option.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Buchanan wasn't exactly brilliant at Hillsborough - but he didn't put in a horror show and is preferred by many to Manny Longelo, who has been criticised at times this term.

CB: Krystian Bielik

Bielik didn't disgrace himself at centre-back on Friday and is a capable option whilst Dion Sanderson is out of action.

Expect him to start there again, with Bielik a preferred alternative to Marc Roberts against Danny Rohl's side, despite the latter's experience.

CB: Kevin Long

Long has the potential to be a good option for Blues.

Previously shining at Burnley, he could be a valuable contributor tomorrow, but he needs to improve on Friday's display if he wants to stand out at the back.

RB: Ethan Laird

Birmingham made an excellent decision when they signed Laird permanently in the summer.

He wasn't at his best against the Owls during their last game, but many fans will be backing the former Manchester United player to be a real attacking asset down the right-hand side tomorrow.

CDM: Paik Seung-ho

The South Korean made an excellent impact against the Owls and he performed much better than Ivan Sunjic.

However, it remains to be seen whether Mowbray is prepared to start the January signing this early. You feel Blues' boss needs to take a chance on him, because he's earned a place in the first 11.

CDM: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell was signed in January to make a real impact and he could be a key cog in Mowbray's machine between now and the end of the season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him start again tomorrow, especially if Bielik retains his place in the back four.

LW: Siriki Dembele

Mowbray ideally needs someone who can be like Jack Clarke, a winger who has got himself on the scoresheet plenty of times this term.

Dembele has the potential to be like Clarke, with the ex-Peterborough United man showing his class at times this term.

CAM: Jordan James

James has been one of Birmingham's best players this term and even shone at times under Rooney, something few Blues players did.

He deserves to retain his place in the first 11.

RW: Juninho Bacuna

It's unclear whether Alex Pritchard will be available, but even if he is, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bacuna start again.

The latter has been a crucial player for Birmingham since making the switch to St Andrew's.

ST: Jay Stansfield

He may have been on the bench on Friday, but Fulham loan man Stansfield has to come back into the starting lineup in place of Scott Hogan.

Scoring eight goals in 27 league appearances this term, he may get himself on the scoresheet again after managing to recharge his batteries.