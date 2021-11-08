Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Predictably disappointing’ – Many Barnsley fans react to latest update in managerial search

Published

10 mins ago

on

Barnsley sacked Markus Schopp at the start of the month, with The Tykes losing seven successive Championship matches. 

The Yorkshire club were also without a second-tier victory in 13 games, and despite the performances near the end of his reign not being too bad, it was certainly time for a change. 

The Tykes now find themselves in 23rd place and are only prevented a spot at the bottom of the pile because of Derby County’s points deduction. 

Sitting four points from Championship survival, this season is proving to be a big change from last year’s fifth-place finish.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley are highly likely to name an overseas head coach once again, following in the footsteps of their recent managerial appointments. 

It is fair to say that prior to Schopp, this recruitment strategy proved to progress The Tykes, with Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber and Valerien Ismael all being brought in at Oakwell. 

It remains to be seen who Barnsley are viewing as candidates at this point, and how long the process may be.

Here, we take a look at how Barnsley fans on Twitter have reacted to this latest update regarding the club’s ambition when it comes to their next manager…


