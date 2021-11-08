‘Predictably disappointing’ – Many Barnsley fans react to latest update in managerial search

Barnsley sacked Markus Schopp at the start of the month, with The Tykes losing seven successive Championship matches.

The Yorkshire club were also without a second-tier victory in 13 games, and despite the performances near the end of his reign not being too bad, it was certainly time for a change.

The Tykes now find themselves in 23rd place and are only prevented a spot at the bottom of the pile because of Derby County’s points deduction.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Barnsley’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Neil Redfearn born? 1963 1964 1965 1966

Sitting four points from Championship survival, this season is proving to be a big change from last year’s fifth-place finish.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley are highly likely to name an overseas head coach once again, following in the footsteps of their recent managerial appointments.

It is fair to say that prior to Schopp, this recruitment strategy proved to progress The Tykes, with Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber and Valerien Ismael all being brought in at Oakwell.

It remains to be seen who Barnsley are viewing as candidates at this point, and how long the process may be.

Here, we take a look at how Barnsley fans on Twitter have reacted to this latest update regarding the club’s ambition when it comes to their next manager…

There’s some good managers abroad definitely just need one that works for us https://t.co/FVJ84UGB5I — Owen (@selwood_owen) November 8, 2021

not bothered about it being overseas as long as it’s someone like struber/ismael that got us defensively good and scoring goals again https://t.co/2mpKvFRWpw — Tom (@bfc_cheets) November 8, 2021

Uwe Rosler 👀 — brett. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Brett_Liptrot) November 8, 2021

Could it be wolf — Ritchie Hazelhurst (@richardhazelhu2) November 8, 2021

Predictably disappointing response from BFC to a dire relegation situation. — Sheriff Fatman (@Riffman117) November 8, 2021

Austrian 9th division but it’s ok because he only wants minimum wage and likes his players to press! — Christian (@chris_wardell83) November 8, 2021

No lessons learnt

No change of strategy

Same old buy out clause inserted into contract no doubt so they make some money he he is any good

An Home Grown appointment is crucial

There are experienced Championship Managers available but it’s a though their preparing for league one — Andy Williams (@DrZazlos) November 8, 2021

Stendel didn’t know league 1, it worked out, Struber didn’t know the championship but he achieved his aim, Ismael didn’t know the championship but he did ok didn’t he. — Steve Dixon (@SDicko83) November 8, 2021

Tunnel vision, they need a short term fix, someone who knows the division to get us out of this mess. We haven’t got the luxury of a Foreign boss coming in learning the league. This is obvious! — bohart flopledop (@bertrum76) November 8, 2021