‘Predictable’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting XI v Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up a win to boost their survival chances in the Championship under the management of Darren Moore with a positive result against Cardiff City on Monday evening.

The Owls are likely to be sat bottom of the second-tier standings by the time of kick-off, with Wycombe Wanderers leading relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

Darren Moore’s side will be looking to pick up a win though, which would make it two wins from their last three matches, although they were beaten by high-flying Watford in their most recent match.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves nine points adrift of safety with eight matches remaining in this year’s league campaign. They take on a Cardiff City side that will be looking to pick up points themselves, as they look to finish in the top-six this term.

Moore has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with Barry Bannan replacing Joey Pelupessy in the only change to the team from their defeat to Watford.

Here's how we line-up for #SHWCAR — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 5, 2021

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Moore’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Great team , maybe Harris over reach but uto — Luke Pearson (@Lukepeo1886) April 5, 2021

Straight away playing with 10. Reach has been awful all season. Borner is awful, don't see what roll Paterson plays? — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) April 5, 2021

Need a team that’s gonna fight for survival then see Reach starting! Put the R next to us on the table now — Lee Woodhouse ™ (@lee_woodhouse87) April 5, 2021

LOL at Reach starting again. It’s unbelievable. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) April 5, 2021

How does reach still get a start — Gav risk (@Gavrisk) April 5, 2021

Predictable — Angela Green (@angelakgreen) April 5, 2021

How does reach get a game — bailey 2.0 (@swfcbailey2) April 5, 2021

Borner?? Why oh why — Nick Childes (@NChilldes) April 5, 2021

why does reach still play — charlie 🇨🇩 (@charlieswfc_) April 5, 2021