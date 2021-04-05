Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Predictable’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting XI v Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up a win to boost their survival chances in the Championship under the management of Darren Moore with a positive result against Cardiff City on Monday evening.

The Owls are likely to be sat bottom of the second-tier standings by the time of kick-off, with Wycombe Wanderers leading relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

Darren Moore’s side will be looking to pick up a win though, which would make it two wins from their last three matches, although they were beaten by high-flying Watford in their most recent match.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves nine points adrift of safety with eight matches remaining in this year’s league campaign. They take on a Cardiff City side that will be looking to pick up points themselves, as they look to finish in the top-six this term.

Moore has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with Barry Bannan replacing Joey Pelupessy in the only change to the team from their defeat to Watford.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Moore’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


