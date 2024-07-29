There has been a firm division of opinion among the Loftus Road faithful following Sinclair Armstrong's controversial exit to Championship rivals Bristol City, but his pre-season performances suggest that the Robins may have just pulled off a real coup.

Liam Manning acted quick to swoop for Armstrong under the noses of Stoke City for a reported £2.5 million outlay, with the Republic of Ireland youth international penning a four-year contract after entering the final 12 months of his then-deal at QPR.

The deal had been better received in BS3 than in West London, with certain factions of the R's fanbase seemingly not too dismayed over losing Armstrong's services despite it being to a direct divisional rival.

The striker, though a potent physical presence with excellent directness, endeavour and crucially age on his side, came under scrutiny towards the end of his time with QPR, having failed to consistently find the back of the net across two full seasons in the first-team.

Armstrong didn't score or register an assist in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, which was his first after two non-league loan spells, and while 2023-24 was a marked improvement, patience had worn thin, especially with QPR embroiled in a relegation battle and the 21-year-old having been handed ample opportunity by popular boss Marti Cifuentes.

Sinclair Armstrong's 2023/24 Championship stats for QPR, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Starts 19 Goals 3 Assists 3 xG 6.08 Shots 44 Duels won 87 Successful dribbles 27

Indeed, many of the criticisms leveled towards Armstrong have not been without reason but, if pre-season is anything to go by, he's going some way to proving his doubters in the capital so very wrong ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sinclair Armstrong has impressed in pre-season for Bristol City following QPR switch

Given that finishing was the primary problem for Armstrong at QPR, Bristol City fans will be delighted to see he's already been well among the goals during their pre-season outings.

After notching his first goal in their 2-0 victory over Newport County, Armstrong made it two in pre-season just days later by opening the scoring after just 40 seconds in a routine 3-0 triumph away at Cheltenham Town, surging in behind the defence before capitalising with a well-placed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Although there is undoubtedly a significant difference in match intensity, tactical rigidity and, of course, level of opposition during the off-season, it also provides a sanctum of preparation, for momentum to be built and confidence to generate before commencing competitive action.

Scoring twice in Robins colours will already benefit Armstrong's own morale and confidence heading into the upcoming season, which they initiate with a trip to Hull City on August 10.

Evidently, then, the real thing is the test for Armstrong but supporters will hope that his pre-season form is indicative of the potential that could well blossom come next month.

His darting and powerful runs in behind have become something of a trademark of his game, and if accompanied by pinpoint finishing, they could prove an absolute nightmare for Championship defences aplenty.

Sinclair Armstrong could prove to be shrewd business for Bristol City if he realises his potential

There's no getting away from Armstrong still being a raw talent at this early stage of his career, but he possesses many of the natural attributes required at this level.

Powerful and direct, Armstrong has incredible upper body strength to ride the wave of heavy challenges and hold the ball up, while his speed off the mark is something to behold and makes those runs in behind defensive lines such a dangerous outlet.

He's also very effective at carrying the ball forward at pace, which, alongside his athleticism, combines for a highly-encouraging footballing profile that could eventually light up the Championship.

City will hope to be the recipients of his potential, which is already showing signs of cultivation.

Many supporters wondered just how good Armstrong would've been for QPR if his impressive overall game was supplemented with better product, but the Robins may have an extraordinary talent on their hands if he can take his pre-season form into the second-tier and continue to score with such regularity.