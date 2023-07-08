Middlesbrough's players will have the opportunity to shine during their pre-season training camp in Portugal, ahead of what could be a huge campaign for them as they look to secure a Premier League return.

Although there's still weeks to go until the start of the league season, some players could end up defining their 2023/24 campaigns now, with plenty of fringe players wanting to impress Michael Carrick.

Who will be looking to impress for Middlesbrough?

The likes of Anfernee Dijksteel and Dan Barlaser may be fearful that they won't secure regular starts next term unless they make a good impression in the coming weeks - and they will need to be consistently good if they want to force their way into Carrick's plans.

Some of their youngsters have also made the trip to Portugal including Nathan Fisher, Jack Stott and recent addition Terrell Agyemang.

Carrick was willing to give Hayden Hackney an opportunity to shine last term, so these youngsters will be hopeful that they can play an important role next season if they can perform well.

How could this pre-season be integral for Sonny Finch?

17-year-old Finch is another player who has been taken on the training camp and that in itself is a massive achievement considering his age.

To be in Carrick's thinking already just shows how highly he's thought of at Boro - and you feel his full first-team breakthrough could come sooner rather than later.

However, there could be plenty of attacking signings between now and the end of the transfer window and that could limit his game time, with the Teesside outfit needing as much depth and quality as possible in their quest to seal a Premier League return.

But the recent misfortune of others could have major benefits for him.

Fellow attackers Chuba Akpom and Matthew Hoppe have remained in the UK to have treatment for minor injuries and with Carrick yet to bring in a replacement for Cameron Archer, that could allow Finch to establish himself as an excellent forward option to utilise.

It's not as if the teenager is under major pressure to perform well either because he's only in the early stages of his career, but that fearlessness and lack of pressure could help him to thrive.

And if he can impress in Portugal, that could persuade Carrick to send the likes of Josh Coburn and Hoppe out on loan and keep Finch as part of his first-team plans.

Already making his senior debut, he's already in the Boro manager's thoughts and that's one reason why this pre-season trip is such a good opportunity for him.

Will this pre-season trip be career defining for Sonny Finch?

The phrase "career defining" may be strong - but this is what this period out in Portugal for Finch could be. The earlier he makes a full senior breakthrough, the better he could be in the future and that could determine which clubs he ends up at later on in his career.

And if he can play a notable part in helping Boro to secure a top-flight return next term, that will look excellent on his CV.