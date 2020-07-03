‘Praying’, ‘Need you both’ – Many Leeds United fans react to training absence of key men

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed that teammates Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have not trained with the squad since Tuesday night’s clash with Luton Town, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute and determined Hatters’ side in their midweek clash at Kenilworth Road, a game in which both Cooper and Dallas were forced off with injury issues.

The Whites captain was replaced by Gaetano Berardi after just 12 minutes due to what originally appeared to be a back injury, while Dallas came off in injury time with a hamstring issue.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side travel to Ewood Park on Saturday to face Blackburn Rovers and, speaking to Leeds Live, Phillips provided an update on his teammates’ fitness.

He said: “Liam’s been struggling with his glute, I think he had a dead leg and Stu’s struggling with his hamstring. They’ve not been training with us, as of yet, but they’ve been with the physio and both doing well. Hopefully, they’ll both be all right for Blackburn.

Both Cooper and Dallas have been key men for Bielsa’s side this term, helping the Whites climb to the top of the table and concede the fewest goals in the Championship.

Cooper the club captain and has formed a strong partnership alongside Ben White in central defence, while Dallas’, whose versatility provides Bielsa with so much flexibility, has been arguably Leeds’ player of the season.

Can you name these 12 Leeds players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Who is this Leeds player? Illan Meslier Ben White Gaetano Berardi Patrick Bamford

Their absence from training has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I think Dallas is more replaceable than cooper right now — Andrew (@IrvineLUFC) July 2, 2020

Can live without coops can’t live without Dallas imo — thommunism (@thmkn) July 2, 2020

Time for Barry and Shackleton to step up I recon — LUFC RHYS (@lufc_rhys) July 2, 2020

No chance if they haven’t trained

Beradi for coops

Alioski for Dallas — GARFORTH WHITES WAKEY 1970💛💙💛 (@mmwgreen) July 2, 2020

Cmon our lads. Speedy speedy recovery needed. Need u both on saturday .💙💛 — kathleen williams💙💛 ALAW. (@miffy0811_a) July 2, 2020

🤞 — David Kenyon (@DavidKe46278964) July 2, 2020

Both a miss need cooper for the set play defending we lack in that department and Blackburn seem to be good at corners — Wayne Green (@WayneGreen1987) July 2, 2020

Praying we don't hear Cooper is out too.#LUFC https://t.co/h39oqsJYz1 — Conor McGilligan (@ConorJHMcG) July 2, 2020

Both out for couple weeks minimum. https://t.co/3K6rCGcPfS — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) July 2, 2020