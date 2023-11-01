Highlights Marti Cifuentes is the new head coach of Queens Park Rangers after Gareth Ainsworth's sacking. QPR hopes his appointment will turn their season around and secure their place in the second tier.

Queens Park Rangers have named Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach, following Gareth Ainsworth’s sacking.

The Rs decided to part ways with Ainsworth on Saturday, hours after they lost their 10th league game of the season against high-flyers Leicester City.

The Foxes weren’t at their best on Saturday, but they still managed to secure a 2-1 win and inflict a six-straight defeat on QPR.

The Hoops are now sitting in 23rd place and are hoping the appointment of Cifuentes will be enough for them to have another season in the second tier.

Who is Marti Cifuentes?

Cifuentes isn’t a manager who had a decent pedigree as a player and then went into management.

The Spaniard went into coaching at an early age, starting at Sabadell before leaving there and having spells in the youth set-up at Ajax and Millwall.

His first managerial role came at UE Rubi, followed by spells at Sant Andreu and CE L’Hospitalet. He then went back into youth coaching in 2017 after a year out of the game.

He was a coach at AIK for a few months before being named the under-19 manager of the club. Since 2018, Cifuentes has managed Sandefjord, Aalborg BK, and Hammarby.

It is Hammarby, where QPR have found Cifuentes and appointed him as their new manager. The Spaniard had been in charge of the club since 2022 and achieved third place; he also guided the club to UEFA Conference League qualification.

He took charge of 72 games and had a points per game ratio of 1.79, and at the time of his departure, Hammarby were in sixth place in the table.

What do QPR fans think about the appointment of Marti Cifuentes?

Here, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on QPR turning to Cifuentes as Ainsworth’s replacement.

He told FLW: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn't really excited about this appointment but then at the same time there's a part of me that feels quite nervous about it because obviously the position we're in, bringing someone like Marti Cifuentes in is either going to go one of two ways.

“It's going to be a masterstroke of an appointment, or it's going to be a car crash and will go horribly wrong, but you know we were looking at this guy before we got Mick Beale in.

“From what I’ve seen, read and heard, I’ve done some research on him, he looks like the sort of mould of management I have been wanting to see at QPR in years.

“We’ve always gone for the similar sort of you know that path where we've gone down of Holloway, McClaren, Warburton, that similar sort of British managers, and it is good to sort of see us branch out.

“You see other clubs have done it, obviously there are no guarantees it’s going to work, but it is probably a risk worth taking and yes looking at Neil Warnock and other gaffers like that who may have been a better option in terms of getting us out of this mess at the moment. But what’s to say this guy can’t come in and immediately grab the players attention and their focus and put them up a gear as well.

“I mean, yes, we're in a bad position, but there are plenty of games to play, there are plenty of points to play for and from what I've seen I'm really excited by it, and it could be one of these appointments where it starts off, you know it might not start off particularly well, but to then get to where you want to be it might take a bit of time.

“But I'm excited, the recruitment should be better as well that's one thing I'm really excited about, and it's got the yeah, it's got a lot to like about it, and I'm praying it works out.”

Will Marti Cifuentes be a good appointment for QPR?

It is very hard to judge Cifuentes, as the Spaniard has no experience managing in the Championship and has no experience of English football apart from his youth spell with Millwall.

The 41-year-old obviously comes with a good background in coaching, and the QPR board will be hoping Cifuentes can improve some of the players at the club, and as a result, their performances will change.

It is definitely a risky move by the club, as the job is a difficult one anyway, but even more so for a manager who has no experience in this league. Time will tell if it works out, but the Rs may already be thinking more about the future with this new appointment.