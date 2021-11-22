Pratley starts: The predicted Leyton Orient XI to face Scunthorpe on Tuesday evening

After dropping points last week against Rochdale, Leyton Orient got back to winning ways against their London rivals Sutton United this past weekend.

Much like their dominance a few weeks ago against Hartlepool when they battered the northern side 5-0, Kenny Jackett’s outfit were too good for last season’s National League champions at The Breyer Group Stadium.

It was a 4-1 win with Harry Smith adding to his goal tally for the season with a brace, meaning that it’s nine goals in 16 for the target man.

Orient head up to Scunthorpe United tomorrow evening looking to deliver more punishment to the Iron, who have won just two league games this season and have a new manager in Keith Hill – let’s see how Jackett could line his side up.

Some say never change a winning team but with two games in the space of three days it may be wise to bring in a bit more experience for an away trip – no matter the form Scunthorpe are in.

Orient looked comfortable enough against Sutton but Darren Pratley started in every league game aside from the previous two and he could come back into the middle of the park instead of Hector Kyprianou.

The midfield is an area of the pitch where Orient look strong and Kyprianou would be one of a number of players who could make a difference off the bench, including Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou.

Of course it’s entirely possible that Jackett heads to Glanford Park and picks an unchanged team and that could not be argued with, but one or two players to freshen things up wouldn’t go amiss.