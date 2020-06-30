Pratley starts: How we expect Charlton Athletic to line-up v Cardiff tonight

Charlton Athletic head to Cardiff City this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to maintain their 100% start to the restart.

The Addicks have recorded two 1-0 wins so far since things got going again, against Hull City and Queens Park Rangers respectively, and that has meant that they have got their fate in their hands in terms of the fight for survival.

Up next, a game with a Cardiff side that is making a real play for the play-offs under Neil Harris at the moment and, therefore, it is going to be a tough game in the Welsh capital for the away side.

Even so, confidence should be high going into this one and the team we think will take to the pitch this evening will be one that has been trusted by Bowyer to get the job done so far:

Bowyer has no fresh injury concerns to worry about from the weekend and all he’ll need to weigh up is whether it is worth rotating some of his players.

He’s started the same side for both games since the campaign got back up and running and he’ll want to watch out for any fatigue, whilst also ensuring any changes he does make do not upset momentum.

Right now, the Addicks look a settled side that is proving hard to beat; the saying ‘if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it’ comes to mind for this clash.