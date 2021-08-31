Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Praise the Lord’, ‘Oh yes’ – These Millwall fans react as Liverpool transfer finalised

Published

2 mins ago

on

Millwall have completed the signing of Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The winger has plenty of Championship experience, having had several loan spells in the second tier from the Reds in the past, which includes stints with Wigan, Wolves and Fulham.

Ojo’s most recent temporary move saw him go to Cardiff, and he scored five goals and registered seven assists for the Bluebirds last season.

The 24-year-old will be linking up with the Lions now, as the Londoners made the announcement of his arrival before the deadline this evening.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Zak Whitbread

With Gary Rowett’s side lacking creativity and quality in the final third, it’s now surprise to see that there has been a lot of positivity to this signing, with the fans hoping that Ojo will be a key performer for the team this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from some of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Praise the Lord’, ‘Oh yes’ – These Millwall fans react as Liverpool transfer finalised

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: