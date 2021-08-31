Millwall
‘Praise the Lord’, ‘Oh yes’ – These Millwall fans react as Liverpool transfer finalised
Millwall have completed the signing of Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan from Liverpool.
The winger has plenty of Championship experience, having had several loan spells in the second tier from the Reds in the past, which includes stints with Wigan, Wolves and Fulham.
Ojo’s most recent temporary move saw him go to Cardiff, and he scored five goals and registered seven assists for the Bluebirds last season.
The 24-year-old will be linking up with the Lions now, as the Londoners made the announcement of his arrival before the deadline this evening.
With Gary Rowett’s side lacking creativity and quality in the final third, it’s now surprise to see that there has been a lot of positivity to this signing, with the fans hoping that Ojo will be a key performer for the team this season.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from some of the support on Twitter…
OI OI YESSSSS
— Aaron (@mfc_aaron) August 31, 2021
Praise the lord we did something on deadline day
— Lewis Markell (@LewisjsmMarkell) August 31, 2021
I love you so much you’ve made my birthday fellas
— fk (@fk_keegs) August 31, 2021
About time
— Danny Watts (@Danny_Watts99) August 31, 2021
OH YES!!!!!
— Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) August 31, 2021
Finally
— Travis〰️ (@TravisKnowles16) August 31, 2021
Lovely
— Charlie Tarry (@CharlieTarry2) August 31, 2021