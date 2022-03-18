Poya Ashbaghi advises young Barnsley player what he can do to get more minutes

21-year-old William Hondermarck signed for Barnsley in September.

So far he has only made six appearances for the Tykes, his last appearance being as an 89th minute substitute back at the end of November in what was head coach Poya Ashbaghi’s second game in charge.

This looks to have been a far from ideal start for the young midfielder but his manager has told the Barnsley chronicle how he can get himself minutes as he said: “He was on the bench on Saturday and that’s more or less where he is.

“He is still a young player with good mentality who is learning a lot. He has the mentality to learn if he is not playing which is a must for a player of his age.

“He has to keep doing the hard work and when he combines that with making the correct decisions he will be a good enough player to start or come off the bench. There is still some work to be done on that.”

Although a midfielder who has shown some strength pushing forward, Hondermarck has also been used at centre-back. When asked in what position his player’s future lay, Ashbaghi said: “We are not ruling anything out. He is a mobile player.

“He has strengths to play in central midfield because he is strong but I believe when he plays on the blanks that he has the ability to use his speed more. He has the ability to challenge for both and we don’t want to put him in one position too much right now.”

The Verdict:

You do have to feel for the young player somewhat who must be desperate to play some regular football but as it stands, it doesn’t look like that is coming for him yet at Barnsley.

Given Barnsley’s current position in the relegation zone and two points away from safety, you can understand why the Barnsley head coach has been reluctant to use him so far if he feels he’s not ready. He needs to make sure he has his strongest and most trusted XI out every week if he is to ensure his side staying up.

He has now given the young player guidance on how he can improve and get himself a possible start in the team so it will be up to Hondermarck to work hard on those things in training and carry on doing so over the summer in preparation for next season.