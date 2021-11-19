Poya Asbaghi sends message to Barnsley fans ahead of trip to Fulham

Poya Asbaghi takes charge of his first Barnsley match this weekend as the Tykes travel south to London to take on high-flying Fulham.

It’s been a tough season so far for the men from Oakwell and that has led them to change manager with Markus Schopp lasting just months at the helm of the club.

Asbaghi, then, is tasked with turning their fortunes around this season and getting them up the league table and away from the drop zone, though it will certainly be a tall order trying to get a result at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

New manager bounce has been coined for a reason, though, and the Tykes will be looking to benefit from that in the coming matches, whilst Asbaghi has sent this motivating message to Barnsley fans on Twitter on the eve of his first game in charge:

Poya has a message for you, Reds 👊 pic.twitter.com/oOgpzvIxDe — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) November 19, 2021

The Verdict

If the players run through walls for him and get results that is all the fans will want to see, as we saw with Valerien Ismael there last year.

There’s still plenty of quality in the Barnsley squad despite their league position and Asbaghi is tasked with helping them realise exactly that – it’s going to be fascinating to see how he goes about his business.