Poya Asbaghi reveals the reason why Barnsley managed to beat Bristol City

Poya Asbaghi was happy to see his team storm to victory over Bristol City on Tuesday night and told the club’s official website that it was ‘the performance he wanted’ from his side before the game.

The Tykes have struggled to get results and points this year, with the side dropping into the relegation zone and looking likely contenders for a place in League One next season.

However, since the January transfer window and the installation of Poya Asbaghi as manager, the club have managed to pick up more wins and are now close to escaping the bottom three entirely.

Against a relatively strong Bristol City side last night, Barnsley stormed to a 2-0 win and were well worthy of that win. It means they are now two points behind Reading and the chance to escape the relegation zone.

The win also means they have lost only once in their last five league outings – and after another emphatic result last night, Poya Asbaghi has responded by praising the performance of his team.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Winning at home, two goals, a clean sheet and as well that we were able to score set-pieces; it was the performance we wanted before the game.

“It was a good job from the players, and I think we started this game really well – pushing them down and creating a lot of set-pieces, and we were really efficient getting them, which we know is an area that we want to score, so we don’t only depend on counter-attacks or open play; that we have set-pieces.

“That was the reason we won this game.”

Poya Asbaghi then has finally got Barnsley playing some good football and getting some wins on the table. With the season coming down to the nitty gritty and with less than ten games left before the campaign comes to an end, picking up the points now is more important than ever – and the Tykes are proving that they can do what it takes to survive.

The Verdict

Barnsley have finally been good value for money over the last few weeks and are finally looking more like the team that flew up to the play-off spots last season.

They aren’t as commanding as that team was but they’re getting wins on the board and that is all that matters right now. For a large part of the season, the Tykes couldn’t even manage a set of three points, so to now have only lost once in their last five is impressive.

Poya Asbaghi will be hoping that it isn’t too little too late though and that the damage hasn’t already been done. There are still nine games left for them to get the results and escape the drop but it is no longer in their hands.

They now have to hope that Reading slip up too – and if the Royals don’t, then it won’t matter how the Tykes do over the next few games.