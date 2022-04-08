Poya Asbaghi provides injury updates on important Barnsley duo ahead of Millwall clash

Poya Asbaghi has provided injury updates on Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow, in conversation with the Barnsley Chronicle, as the Tykes continue their battle to survive the Championship drop.

The Tykes, who are currently 22nd in the second-tier standings, find themselves eight points adrift of Championship safety, but they do possess a game in hand on Reading directly above them.

Woodrow has been restricted to just 22 appearances for the Yorkshire club this season, missing the last four months after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Meanwhile, Poland international Helik has played 38 games this season, proving to be one of the club’s top performers once again.

Providing an update firstly on Woodrow to the Barnsley Chronicle, Asbaghi said: “Just because he can train with the squad, it doesn’t mean he can play the next game. He has been out for a really long time.”

Proceeding to address Helik’s situation, he said: “The worst case is that he is out for the season but our ambition is he can come back before the end. It depends how he reacts when he starts training again, and right now he is not training at all.”

The verdict

Both players are vitally important for the Tykes, and whilst Woodrow was unable to show form in the early stages of the season, he is still an important source of goals and final third creativity.

Helik has once again been integral to Barnsley’s defensive line this season, and whilst it has been a disappointing season, on the whole, the Yorkshire club have remained defensively strong.

Barnsley still have an opportunity to get themselves out of this relegation battle, however, the recent form of Reading means it is out of the Tykes’ hands.

And whilst the aforementioned duo could feature before the end of the season, that could prove to be irrelevant if the Royals keep picking up the required points.