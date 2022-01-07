Poya Asbaghi makes Barnsley transfer admission

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has admitted to the Yorkshire Post that he wants the club to make new signings sooner rather than later this month.

The Tykes currently occupy 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table and will be looking to push on and climb out of the releagtion zone under their new manager as a result over the coming weeks.

Whilst a lot of the club’s big names such as Cauley Woodrow are attracting transfer interest from elsewhere, it is incomings that the Yorkshire side remains more focused on as they seek to improve in all areas.

Now Asbaghi has made the following admission after he was questioned about the club’s plans for the window:

“I hope everybody has a good picture of our situation in the league and the sooner we can get a potential player to arrive, the better. I am sure that everybody is understanding this.”

The Barnsley boss also went on to admit that there are no imminent exits on the cards at Oakwell as he seeks to keep the majority of his existing squad together.

Meanwhile the Tykes will be back in action this weekend as they face League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup third round.

The Verdict

Asbaghi has inherited a predominately young squad at Oakwell, so it will be interesting to see if he wants to bring in some more older heads during the window.

The club still has only two wins to their name this season and that is a fact which simply has to change if they are to have any chance of remaining in the division.

They have gone backwards since the departures of Alex Mowatt and Valérien Ismaël and are in desperate need of further investment to get them out of trouble.

There will also be a concern over the fact that some of their best players are attracting interest from elsewhere, which in turn means there is even more on the manager’s plate for him to deal with.