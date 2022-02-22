Poya Asbaghi makes admission over Barnsley supporter frustration

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has admitted he understands fans’ frustration.

The Tykes are currently bottom of the Championship table and facing the serious threat of relegation.

With time running out on a miraculous comeback, Asbaghi has admitted he understands why fans want to see him sacked.

The 36-year old was only appointed midway through the campaign after the dismissal of Markus Schopp.

Schopp had only been at the club a few months after he replaced the departing Valerien Ismael.

Ismael steered the club into the play-off places last season, but his exit was followed by multiple key players in last campaign’s side, which has now seen them plummet down the table.

Asbaghi didn’t sugar coat his feelings ahead of their clash with Hull City this evening.

“We are in a horrible position in the league,” said Asbaghi, via the Sheffield Star.

“It would be strange if supporters were not having feelings in this moment.

“It’s a part of football and something that everybody that is involved has to accept.

“We try to work hard and do everything we can to win the next game, that’s the only thing we can focus on.

“That’s the only thing that’s going to make everybody happy.”

Barnsley have one win in their last 15 league games. Although that win did come on February 12 as they beat promotion chasing Queens Park Rangers.

Asbaghi’s side are nine points adrift of safety with 15 games remaining.

Following the game against Hull, Barnsley have upcoming games against Middlesbrough and Derby County.

The Verdict

Tonight’s game with Hull City is massive for the side. The Tigers are under new ownership and a new manager and have yet to fully click.

This could be a chance to take a rare three points against a side that haven’t themselves won in their last five league games.

This would set the team up well for that coming game against Derby County, which will be a huge game for both sides in their battles against relegation.

This really does feel like a last chance for Barnsley in the next few weeks. Failure to get results from their next three games could be curtains for their Championship survival.