Poya Asbaghi makes admission on Barnsley’s survival hopes amid Derby, Reading and Peterborough battle

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has admitted he feels more optimistic about his side’s chances of survival now compared to how he felt prior to their victory against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, speaking on the club’s official website.

Going into their fixture against Mark Warburton’s game, the Tykes had failed to win a single league game under Asbaghi’s stewardship since he took charge in November, winning just three points from a possible 33.

With that, Neil Warnock was linked to the top job at Oakwell as a potential replacement for the Iranian as they looked doomed after being overtaken by Championship rivals Derby County, who had suffered a points deduction total of 21 in the earlier stages of the campaign.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Barnsley players play for now?

1 of 24 Adam Davies? Blackburn Rovers Preston North End Sheffield United Stoke City

Finishing in the top six under Valerien Ismael last term, this has been an extremely disappointing campaign for the South Yorkshire outfit despite the fact they lost the Frenchman, captain Alex Mowatt and talisman Daryl Dike in the summer.

However, last weekend’s 1-0 win against QPR could have been the start of a new chapter for Asbaghi’s men who are still in the race to survive – and will go above Derby County this evening if they win and the Rams draw or lose against Peterborough United.

The sheer lack of quality Peterborough’s clash with fellow relegation battlers Reading in midweek will also give them real hope – and the Tykes’ boss is certainly retaining his optimism.

Speaking ahead of their meeting with Coventry City this afternoon, he said: “You feel more optimistic today than you did a week ago, and that shows that with football you almost feel like your last result.

“Let’s see what the result tomorrow is at Coventry – if we are going to lose that game, we will probably talk about us being doomed again. That’s football.

“As players and coaches, we cannot follow in the emotion elevator – we cannot just go up and down all the time. We have to keep stable and focus on the next game.

“Of course, if you ask me, it feels good to have a victory last weekend and it gives a lot of confidence for us.”

The Verdict:

The Tykes should feel as though they have hope – because they certainly have several solid defensive players at their disposal with shot-stopper Brad Collins and defensive duo Michal Helik and Mads Andersen a key trio in terms of their spine.

Callum Styles and Callum Brittain can also be a threat out wide and you would imagine they would lose the majority of the five mentioned if they were to be relegated, so it would be a major shame for them if they dropped down to the third tier.

Cauley Woodrow’s absence is quite a blow and you could definitely say the Tykes board have failed to bring in adequate replacements for those who left in the summer, including in the managerial department with Markus Schopp’s tenure proving to be unsuccessful.

Warnock coming in could potentially give them a real boost of survival – but Asbaghi deserves today’s game to show whether he can generate some form of consistency with his side.

A loss today would put them back to square one – and at that point – you have to question two things. Firstly, is it time for a managerial change? And secondly, even if a managerial change did occur, are they still realistically in contention for survival?