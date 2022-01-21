Poya Asbaghi issues Michal Helik update ahead of Barnsley’s showdown with Birmingham

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi has revealed that Michal Helik will need to be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Birmingham City.

The defender was a notable absentee from the Tykes’ recent FA Cup clash with Barrow as he missed this fixture due to injury.

Whilst Barnsley managed to avoid a shock by securing a 5-4 victory over their League Two opponents earlier this month, they are currently facing an uphill task to retain their Championship for another season.

The Tykes slipped to the bottom of the second-tier standings last weekend after Derby County beat Sheffield United at Pride Park.

Barnsley’s scheduled clashes with Blackpool and Stoke City were both postponed earlier this month following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Although the Tykes will not be able to call upon a full-strength squad this weekend as a result of this aforementioned issue, they are set to make their return to action at St Andrew’s.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Birmingham, Asbaghi has shared a fitness update on Helik.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about the defender, the Barnsley boss said: “I was hoping to get a clear answer about him today.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t, so we have to take some late tests on him tomorrow to see if he can be included in the trip to Birmingham.

“Let’s see and wait to see if he has recovered.

“If not, I am hoping that he will be part of the squad and be able to train in full next week at least.”

The Verdict

Barnsley will be hoping that Helik is available tomorrow as they may find it difficult to pick up a positive result without him.

An ever-present in Barnsley’s side this season, the defender has made 24 appearances for the club in the Championship and is currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.07 at this level.

If Helik is not fit enough to feature against Birmingham, Mads Andersen and Jasper Moon will need to step up to the mark in his absence.

In order to prevent the possibility of being cut further adrift in their battle for survival, the Tykes must do everything in their power on Saturday to secure a much-needed victory at St Andrew’s.