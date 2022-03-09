Poya Asbaghi issues frank reaction after Barnsley’s draw with Stoke last night

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi has admitted he feels disappointed after his side’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City last night in a game which saw his team has multiple penalty shouts waved away.

Barnsley took the lead in the 70th minute and were on track to gain an important three points until the 95th when Baker scored a stunning goal to get Stoke level with the hosts.

However, Barnsley had two penalty shouts in the game. The first early in the second half when Remy Vita went down in the box but referee Leigh Doughty didn’t give anything. The home side were appealing again towards the end when Quina went down in the box after what looked like a harsh challenge from Harwood-Bellis but the referee wasn’t interested in that either.

Reflecting on the game Asbaghi told the Yorkshire Post: “It feels like a loss of course. It feels tough at this moment. The first half was not one we really wanted.”

He discussed his opinions on the waved away penalty shouts as he said: “We had two situations with penalties and did not get that and then in the last minutes, we conceded a goal and of course, it’s a tough one to concede.

“I have not seem them [the penalty shouts] again and I stood pretty far away and it looked suspicious from my side.

“I am not the one to decide. Let’s just say that we have not been so fortunate during my time here in getting these 50-50 situations with penalties and we have to work hard to get them on our side.”

However, the Barnsley boss didn’t use this as an excuse for his side’s loss and admitted his team should’ve done better as he said: “I believe we had ten players before the ball and they were still allowed to score and we need to do that better and only have ourselves to blame for conceding that goal.”

The Verdict:

Barnsley will have been absolutely gutted to only come away with a point after last night’s game especially after conceding so late in the game.

A win for Barnsley last night would’ve seen them rise above Derby in the table and consequently only be three points from safety. Now they remain 23rd in the league and five points off Reading in 21st.

You can understand Asbaghi’s frustration if he feels he’s had two decisions that haven’t got his team’s way and they could potentially change the game but as he points out, it’s the poor defending from his team in the closing minutes that allowed Stoke to equalise.

Barnsley’s job to stay up is looking even harder now but if they are to make it they’ll need to take the spirit they showed for most of yesterday’s game with them going forward in the attempt to come away with wins instead. Although with their next game being against league leaders Fulham, this isn’t looking very likely at the moment.