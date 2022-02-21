Poya Asbaghi issues Barnsley team news ahead of Hull City clash

Poya Asbaghi has revealed that Amine Bassi will return to the Barnsley squad tomorrow, during his pre-match conversation with the Yorkshire Post.

The 24-year-old missed out on the Tykes’ trip to Coventry City at the weekend but he is expected to be back and available tomorrow evening.

Barnsley sit nine points adrift from safety, following a late defeat at Coventry at the weekend, whilst Reading emerged as 3-2 winners at Preston North End.

Heading into an extremely important few fixtures for the Tykes, head coach Asbaghi spoke to the Yorkshire Post about the club’s injury news ahead of tomorrow night’s clash: “He’s looking better (Bassi).

“He’s going to be in the squad for tomorrow.

“Kitching and Iseka are out. I’ve not given up on the weekend (when Barnsley host Middlesbrough) for Kitching but Iseka will be a little longer.” Starting his first league games this calendar year, the Barnsley head coach also addressed Callum Brittain’s situation: “He’s an important player, a good player but he’s just come back from (a quad) injury so we’ll see what we can get out of him. “I think two 90 minutes will not be an option for him.” The verdict Bassi has looked sharp and effective since making the move to Oakwell in January, with his influence likely to be a big indicator as to whether the Tykes can avoid the drop. The 24-year-old is yet to score or provide an assist in a Barnsley shirt, however, his intelligent movement and jinking runs have been a cause for concern for opposition thus far. Liam Kitching has been an integral part of the defence this season, and whilst they were able to adapt in his absence against Coventry, having him back in his left-sided centre-back role could be pivotal. Having Brittain at 100% will also be a big positive for Asbaghi, with the flying full-back nearing full fitness.