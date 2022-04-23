Poya Asbaghi hints at timeline of decision on his Barnsley future after relegation is confirmed

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi expects a decision to made over his future at the end of the season after the Tykes’ relegation from the Championship was confirmed yesterday.

A 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town last night leaves the Oakwell outfit 11 points back from safety with just three games to play – making it mathematically impossible for them to survive.

The task facing Asbaghi has looked a very difficult one ever since he took charge in November and bar an impressive run of results in February, they have always looked favourites for the drop.

Barnsley are certainly no strangers to bouncing back up to the second tier – with two relegations and two promotions in their previous eight seasons – but it remains to be seen whether the Swedish coach will be the one trusted with leading the promotion push next term.

Speaking to Sky Sports after last night’s game, the 36-year-old addressed his Oakwell future.

He said: “We have conversations all the time. There is, of course, a mutual discussion about the future and I think we will come with answers until the end of the season.

“Right now, it’s about being really disappointed. All of us accepting relegation somehow and then we will reflect on the future.

“Until now, as long as there has been a chance we’ve been caught up with thinking that we will still make it, today we didn’t and the time for reflection will be more from now forward.”

The Barnsley boss added: “You always try to compete to win football games. I knew when I arrived to the job that maybe the chances for us to stay in the league was percentages, I don’t know exactly, but they were pretty low.

“So you have to accept arriving here that there is a big probability that you, in the end, will go through exactly this that we are going through right now.

“Mentally I have been prepared for it, even though you work hard every day and still have this ambition of doing the impossible somehow but to go through it as a football coach or as a player, it’s a part of your development as well.

“You have to accept it, you have to learn from it, and you have to come back even stronger.”

According to journalist Doug O’Kane, Asbaghi is expected to take charge of Barnsley’s final three games of the season.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Asbaghi’s thoughts on the future after the Tykes’ relegation was confirmed yesterday.

Taking charge at Barnsley always looked like a tough job and there have been some encouraging signs – though not enough to ensure they remained a Championship team.

There is no need for the Yorkshire club to rush into any decisions concerning the future and it seems sensible to wait for the end of the 2021/22 campaign to hold discussions with the Swedish coach.

He will likely want his chance to bring Barnsley back up but it appears we will have to wait until the end of the season to find out whether he will get it.