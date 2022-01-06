Poya Asbaghi delivers worrying Barnsley team news ahead of FA Cup clash v Barrow

Barnsley could be without a whole host of players for this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie with League Two strugglers Barrow, with up to 10 individuals missing from training today according to head coach Poya Asbaghi.

The Swede is still searching for his first victory as Tykes boss following his late November appointment, with his most recent attempt of a win coming at Ewood Park last week, where Barnsley lost 2-1.

And the visit of the Cumbrians from two leagues below could be a chance to finally get off the mark for Asbaghi and it could potentially breed some confidence for when they switch back to Championship action.

However a plethora of players were missing from today’s training session due a mixture of injuries and COVID-related issues.

Per Adam Oxley of BBC Sheffield, among the absentees were key players Cauley Woodrow and Michal Helik, whilst Obbi Oulare and Aapo Halme were part of the 10 players who missed the session.

Asbaghi could also not confirm when any of the missing players would return, meaning that Barnsley’s squad for Barrow’s visit could be incredibly thread-bare.

The Verdict

Barnsley fans would have perhaps fancied their chances against Barrow before hearing the news of all the absentees.

It’s unlikely that any will make it for Saturday’s fixture and that will be a concern as this match could have given the club a platform to go on a bit of a run of form in all competitions.

Obviously though it all depends on which players are actually struck down by COVID or injuries – it could be individuals who aren’t particularly in Asbaghi’s plans.

This news perhaps gives Barnsley more of an incentive to make a splash in the transfer market now – of course if the transfer budget allows them to do so – in order to bolster a depleted squad.