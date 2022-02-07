Poya Asbaghi comments on Barnsley future amid Neil Warnock rumours

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi has revealed that no discussions have taken place regarding his future at Oakwell despite not yet securing a Championship win since his appointment, with rumours rife that Neil Warnock is set to be lined-up for the job.

A report from The Sun this past weekend stated that the Tykes hierarchy were keen on drafting the 73-year-old in on a short-term basis to try and save their season, with Warnock adamant that the 2021-22 campaign is his last in management.

As a player, Warnock played 57 times for the club in the league, scoring 10 goals but he has never managed the Oakwell outfit.

That could change though if reports are to be believed, with November appointment Asbaghi struggling to get a tune out of Barnsley, who currently sit bottom of the second tier and without a victory in 12 league encounters – 10 of those were taken charge by the Swede.

Despite the suggestions that Warnock is on the club’s radar though, Asbaghi is insistent that his future has not been discussed with him by the board.

“I’m speaking with the board frequently about our games,” Asbaghi said, per the Sheffield Star.

“We always have feedback with each other about the process and what’s going on. But in terms of my position, no.

“It’s just a general discussions I’ve had since day one. It doesn’t have to be after game, it can be after training.

“It’s just a normal communication, I would say, between a coach and the people above me. I think that’s normal in any football club.” The Verdict Barnsley may have to end up falling on their sword and admitting that Asbaghi was perhaps not the right man for the job at the time. After Markus Schopp’s tenure it appeared that the club needed a short-term, solid hand to lead them out of trouble but Asbaghi has found it very tough. It wouldn’t surprise anyone at this stage if Warnock is drafted in in the near future, and he would probably take the job due to the connection he has from his playing days. He’s more than capable of pulling off a great escape with the club but it remains to be seen if that happens at all in the near future.