‘Power move’, ‘It’s happening’ – Many Barnsley fans excited by club’s Alex Mowatt announcement

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt has had his recent red card overturned meaning he is available for the clash with Yorkshire rivals today, which has drawn an excited response from many Tykes fans.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card in the 3-1 win against Wycombe in midweek after the referee adjudged his second-half tackle on Scott Kashket as reckless.

Darren Bond’s decision meant that Mowatt was set to be suspended, starting with the clash with Wednesday at Oakwell this afternoon.

However, the Tykes announced last night that the appeal against the red card had been successful and that the skipper would be available for the meeting with the Owls and beyond.

Valerien Ismael’s side are in sensational form at the moment, having won nine of their last 10 games in the Championship and climbed to fifth in the table – with Mowatt playing every minute up until his red card on Wednesday and pulling the strings from midfield.

They welcome a struggling Wednesday to Oakwell today but with relegation on the line for Darren Moore’s side, it may be a tough task for the Tykes.

The return of their captain is certainly a boost and seems to have excited many fans of the Yorkshire club.

Read their reaction here:

You can’t help feeling strange everything going right for us at minute 🥴 Buzzing 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/qDqjoPc208 — Jack Eddie (@JACKEDD1E) March 19, 2021

we love that https://t.co/ZXV5bt5Tkx — Cian Everard (@CianEverard) March 19, 2021

You just know you are getting promoted when stuff like this goes your way 😍 https://t.co/sFUNPT7q4G — Dominic Bryning (@DominicBryning) March 19, 2021

Result of the season https://t.co/vpDJgijsNk — Andrew Beal (@andibeal) March 19, 2021

Big club power move https://t.co/Qt0xS2FAvJ — JACK (@goring_jack) March 19, 2021