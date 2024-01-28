Highlights Middlesbrough could consider signing Liam Cullen, a solid Championship level forward who is out of contract at Swansea City in the summer.

Andy Rinomhota, a midfielder from Cardiff City, could provide cover and a long-term option for Middlesbrough's midfield department.

Middlesbrough may be able to sign Leeds United winger Ian Poveda on a bargain deal as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

With the end of the end of the January transfer window fast approaching, Middlesbrough may be looking to add some last-minute signings to their squad before the deadline.

It's been a relatively quiet month on the transfer front for Michael Carrick's side so far this month, having made just two signings. Luke Ayling joined on loan from Leeds United, while Finn Azaz joined the club permanently from Aston Villa after being recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle and Luke Thomas has joined.

Carrick's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after being defeated 6-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Despite the humiliating nature of the defeat, playing live on Sky in the semi-finals of the cup would have put them in the spotlight and could help in their pursuit of new signings.

Boro have enjoyed an indifferent season at Championship level but still remain in touching distance of the play-offs. A few last-minute signings could go a long way to deciding where they finish this season.

Here are the realistic last-minute signings Middlesbrough could make this month...

Liam Cullen

Welsh international Liam Cullen is out of contract at Swansea City in the summer.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be a solid Championship level forward over the past 18 months or so and is a regular in Swansea's starting XI.

Cullen has made 27 appearances in the league for Swansea this season, registering four goals and four assists for Luke Williams' side.

Liam Cullen's time at Swansea - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 1 0 0 2019/20 6 1 0 2020/21 17 3 0 2021/22 34 1 2 2022/23 32 9 2 2023/24 30 4 4

He may not be the most spectacular player, but he's a solid option at this level with a good work ethic, something that Michael Carrick would admire.

As a youngster, he's got the potential to develop further and become a prolific goalscorer at this level. Given his age and contractual situation, he's someone Boro should monitor over the next few days and Swansea may look to cash in if contract negotiations have stalled.

Andy Rinomhota

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota is another solid player at Championship level but has fallen out of favour under Erol Bulut this season thanks to the Bluebirds' strength in depth in the centre of the park.

At just 26-years-old, the former Reading man already has 167 Championship appearances to his name and the Zimbabwe international could provide cover in an already strong department and a long-term option for when Lewis O'Brien returns to Nottingham Forest, Jonny Howson winds down his career and Hayden Hackney potentially leaves.

Rinomhota has returned to the fold for Cardiff in recent weeks with the club down to the bare bones, but with Wales captain Aaron Ramsey set to return in the coming weeks, the Bluebirds may be happy to see the player leave on the cheap this month.

His contract expires in June 2025, but Cardiff may be willing to see him leave on a cut-price deal this month to bring in some cash.

Ian Poveda

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season and could be a suitable signing for Micheal Carrick's side.

At 23-years-old, Poveda is still young and was a very talented youngster, having played for the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City at youth level.

He's suffered from injuries in recent seasons but Boro may be able to pick up a bargain if they pursued the Colombian international in the remaining days of the transfer window.

He's played just 144 Championship minutes this season, so you'd have thought that Daniel Farke would be happy to get him off the payroll with him seemingly having no future at the club.

Boro only have one out-and-out right-winger at the club in Isaiah Jones, so a reinforcement on the right-hand side could be much-needed, particularly one of Poveda's ilk, given his tendency to cut in onto his left-foot, which provides variety from Jones.