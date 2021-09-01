Poveda In, Dolan Out: Blackburn Rovers’ strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

It was a busy August in the end for Blackburn Rovers after a quiet start to the summer – however there’s seemingly a few issues that still remain at Ewood Park now the transfer window has closed.

Adam Armstrong’s departure earlier in August to Southampton brought some much-needed funds into Rovers but when it was all said and done, Tony Mowbray failed to bring in a replacement striker.

Attempts to bring Ireland international Michael Obafemi to Lancashire proved fruitless and instead attacking midfielders and wingers arrived, meaning it is up to Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz to shoulder the goalscoring load until January.

20 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where do Blackburn sit after 5 league games? 8th 10th 16th 18th

Mowbray was able to secure three deals though before the end of the transfer window – let’s see how they have potentially impacted his best line-up going into the rest of the season.

As you can see, the top end of the pitch is a real worry for Rovers depth-wise and of the new signings that have come in late on in Lincoln City left-back Tayo Edun and Brighton & Hove Albion duo Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke, you can’t be certain that they’re up to the level yet.

Van Hecke does have a lot of Eredivisie experience for such a young age but the partnership of Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan looks to be a strong one for now if they can both stay fit.

With Bradley Dack still sidelined with a long-term knee injury there seems to be a lack of depth in the positions behind the lone striker, with Tyrhys Dolan capable of playing all across that attacking midfield three and he may be confined to a spot on the bench due to the signings of Khadra and Ian Carlo Poveda.

The lack of options up-front though will be concerning to Rovers supporters though – Ben Brereton can also play through the middle but his best position is arguably cutting in from the left, meaning that young Dan Butterworth will be Sam Gallagher’s understudy.

It’s not an ideal situation whatsoever for Blackburn and despite having a decent start to the season, things could go wrong very quickly due to the lack of transfer activity in key areas of the pitch.