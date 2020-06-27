Charlton Athletic
‘POTY’, ‘Master class’ – These Charlton Athletic fans show their love for 35-y/o after QPR win
Charlton Athletic fans have hailed the 35-year-old Darren Pratley after their 1-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.
The midfielder headed home his second goal of the Championship season early in the first-half. They faced a lacklustre QPR who looked resurgent in the second-half, but Lee Bowyer’s side remained strong to see out their second 1-0 win of the restart.
Having signed on a free ahead of the 2018/19 season, Pratley played a key part in his side’s promotion from League One last season. This time round as well, Pratley has remained one of the more consistent figures in a Charlton side that’s been plagued by injury throughout.
Today marked Pratley’s 31st Championship appearance of the season, and another win for Charlton who are continuing to pull away from the relegation zone, having made a winning return against Hull City last weekend.
Plenty of Charlton fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for Pratley, and here’s what they had to say:
Darren Pratley Master class
— Caitlin Fox (@_caitlinfoxx) June 27, 2020
Imagine not loving Darren Pratley. Keep going boys!! #cafc
— Ross Ramsey (@_RossRamsey) June 27, 2020
Get in there Pratley you legend!
— Martin Flynn (@addictedaddick) June 27, 2020
PRATLEY YOU BEAUTYYYYYYTT #CAFC
— Kee 🌸 (@miss_ksg) June 27, 2020
Darren Pratley one of our best signings. 👌🏻 #cafc
— Liam Edwards (@ledcafc) June 27, 2020
Pratley is POTY for us surely #CAFC
— Alert Riley (@AdamRileyy) June 27, 2020
Darren Pratley is absolute class. Sign him up for another year. 100% every time from him. #Class #cafc
— Jason Fey (@fey_jason) June 27, 2020