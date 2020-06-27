Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘POTY’, ‘Master class’ – These Charlton Athletic fans show their love for 35-y/o after QPR win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Charlton Athletic fans have hailed the 35-year-old Darren Pratley after their 1-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

The midfielder headed home his second goal of the Championship season early in the first-half. They faced a lacklustre QPR who looked resurgent in the second-half, but Lee Bowyer’s side remained strong to see out their second 1-0 win of the restart.

Having signed on a free ahead of the 2018/19 season, Pratley played a key part in his side’s promotion from League One last season. This time round as well, Pratley has remained one of the more consistent figures in a Charlton side that’s been plagued by injury throughout.

Today marked Pratley’s 31st Championship appearance of the season, and another win for Charlton who are continuing to pull away from the relegation zone, having made a winning return against Hull City last weekend.

Plenty of Charlton fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for Pratley, and here’s what they had to say:


