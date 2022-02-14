‘Potentially’ – Wayne Rooney drops Derby County transfer hint

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has told Derbyshire Live that there is a chance that he may be able to sign a player or two if a takeover goes through before the end of the season.

His comments follow a week of developments at Pride Park, with the Rams having come to an agreement with Middlesbrough over the North East club’s compensation claim.

This has in turn removed one of the major obstacles that stood in the way of a takeover being completed at the Midlands outfit.

There is now confidence that a sale can now progress, which means Rooney could well be in line to finally bring in some new signings, as he explained the following recently:

“Potentially, there might be chance I can bring a player or two in but I am sure I will get them answers, but first of all we need owners at the club to come in and help us move forward.”

However the Derby boss then went on to admit that he feels the Rams need to sign the best part of 40 new players in order to make up for the amount that are expected to exit from the first team and nder-23s in the summer.

The Rams lost a number of players during the January transfer window just gone.

The Verdict

Rooney is fully aware that he needs to add more depth to the squad and therefore the free agent market could well throw up some great options at this stage of the season.

Admittedly the players that may come in probably won’t be fit enough to start straight away but at the same time it will give the club a lot more options.

It is also likely that they will be more experienced options rather than being young players, so it would be interesting to see what names pop up.

Obviously all of this is down to a takeover being completed in the near future.