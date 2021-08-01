‘Potentially very exciting signing’ – Sheffield United in chase for goalscoring midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Sheffield United have registered an interest in signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to the Irish Mirror.

McGrath was a standout performer for St Mirren last season, scoring 17 goals and playing 46 times in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has started this season strongly, too, scoring in St Mirren’s season opener against Dundee in a 2-2 draw yesterday.

But according to the Irish Mirror, the Blades have now declared an interest in signing the Republic of Ireland international.

Here, we discuss this potential addition for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side…

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a useful signing for Sheffield United.

The Blades have yet to get going in the transfer market this summer, so you do feel as though they are under some pressure here, with the season now fast approaching.

Indeed, the midfield is a particular area that you feel they could do to strengthen, especially if Sander Berge is to move on from the club in this transfer window, and McGrath offers them a strong option in that position, who – even if many of his goals last season were penalties – can still provide an attacking threat from deep.

At 24-years-old, McGrath can also be an option for the Blades for many years to come, and his recent break into the Republic of Ireland side further highlights his potential, so I do think this is one that is well worth looking into for those in charge at Bramall Lane.

Jordan Rushworth

Sheffield United have been linked with more well-known names this summer than Jamie McGrath in their quest to enhance their midfield options.

The likes of Conor Hourihane and James Garner might be players that most supporters feel would be better suited to helping the Blades challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

However, McGrath is undoubtedly a real talent and he is someone that is far too good to still be playing for St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League next season.

The midfielder has something about him where he is able to get forwards and arrive at the right time to add goals to his side from the middle of the park, as he showed with his ten league strikes last term.

McGrath is also only 24-years-old and he, therefore, has room for development before he reaches his potentially very impressive peak. This means the midfielder would have a lot of potential resale value for the Blades and more so than someone like Hourihane would do if they were to make a move for him this summer.

The midfielder has a lot of self-belief and he is the sort of player that you could imagine Slavisa Jokanovic enjoying working with.

He fits in with what the Blades need from a new midfield recruit this summer and his wage demands would surely be something that they could meet. This is a potentially very exciting signing, even if it would go perhaps under the radar somewhat.

Billy Mulley

Jamie McGrath is exactly the type of player that Sheffield United should be looking at. But, at the same time, he should not be viewed as the sole solution to their struggles in creating chances.

The 24-year-old scored 17 times and assisted six in a very productive season for St Mirren in his first full year in Scottish football. 23 goal contributions is excellent within any side, but those are particularly good number for a player within a team who were not competing at the top end of the division.

Sheffield United lacked creativity last season’s and whilst that was not the only reason why they were relegated from the Premier League, it did still play a massive part. With there being no clear indication about where the Scottish Premiership ranks compares in terms of competitiveness with the top end of the Championship, McGrath should not be the only addition that The Blades are thinking about in an attacking midfield position.

McGrath is certainly an exciting prospect who is deservedly being linked with a move to England’s second-tier and beyond. He certainly has a lot to offer, and what he does offer is where Sheffield United are lacking.