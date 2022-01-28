Potentially surprising QPR transfer news emerges ahead of deadline

Queens Park Rangers are open to loaning out Jordy de Wijs ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday.

The 27-year-old has featured in 12 games for the R’s this season, with injuries once again impacting the contribution that the former Hull man could make this season.

With Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne and Yoann Barbet forming a decent defensive unit for the R’s in recent weeks, along with the arrival of Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season, Mark Warburton seems well-stocked for options at the back.

Therefore, West London Sport have revealed that the Londoners are open to loaning the Dutchman out, along with fellow defender Conor Masterson who is attracting interest from Fleetwood and Crewe.

Even though there are no specific clubs mentioned as potential suitors for de Wijs, you would imagine that clubs both in England and abroad would be keen on taking the left-footer on a temporary basis.

If that does happen, Dominic Ball would be seen as cover in central defence for Warburton.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This would be slightly surprising as you would think that Warburton wanted to keep de Wijs as cover for the left centre-back role of the back three.

With the R’s firmly in the hunt for promotion, they will not want to leave themselves short and you could argue that this will do that.

Having said that, Sanderson’s arrival may push de Wijs further down the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, so it will be interesting to see if anything develops before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.