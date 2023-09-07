Highlights Leicester City beat other Championship sides to sign Tom Cannon, including Preston North End, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland.

Tom Cannon could be seen as a player for the future by Leicester City, considering his age and the presence of experienced forwards like Vardy, Iheanacho, and Daka.

Cannon should be included in Leicester City's first team right away because he has already proven himself as a goalscorer at this level and needs playing time to develop further.

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon didn't engage in talks with manager Enzo Maresca before signing for the Foxes on deadline day, according to Leicestershire Live.

The fact they came out on top in this race isn't a massive surprise considering the amount they generated from player sales during the summer, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes making moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

They also cashed in on Timothy Castagne late on in the window, potentially giving them the confidence to boost their forward department further.

And regardless of departures, they needed to strengthen their forward area, although Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka had both been linked with moves away during the latter stages of the window.

Which teams did Leicester City beat to sign Tom Cannon?

With the Foxes not wanting to find themselves short in attack, they made a move for Cannon and beat other Championship sides to his signature.

Preston North End had made a £5m to take their former loanee back to Deepdale permanently and according to Peter Risdale, that offer was actually accepted.

However, the Foxes made an improved offer on that and managed to get a deal over the line in the end, with the player previously wanting to join the Lilywhites but having a change of heart and making the move to the King Power Stadium instead.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland had also been in the mix to sign him, but it seems as though Preston and Leicester are the two sides that made concrete moves for him and the latter managed to come out on top in this race.

Preston's effort has to be commended though - because they seemingly did everything they could to secure his signature.

What could Leicester City's plans be for Tom Cannon?

With Maresca not speaking to Cannon before the latter sealed his switch to the Midlands club, Leicestershire Live reporter Jordan Blackwell doesn't believe he will be a key part of the Foxes' manager's plans straight away.

Considering the player is only 20 at this point, he could be viewed as one for the future with Jamie Vardy, Iheanacho and Daka remaining at the club at this point.

But the Foxes have spent a decent amount of money on him - and it will be interesting to see whether he becomes part of the club's matchday squad straight away.

Should Tom Cannon be included in Leicester City's first team straight away?

He should definitely be in Maresca's plans because he's a proven goalscorer at this level already from his time at Preston and he will only get better with more experience under his belt.

If he doesn't play, he won't develop and won't be sold on for a decent amount in the future, so he should at least be on the bench for Maresca before his future is potentially reassessed in January.

With Vardy potentially coming into the latter stages of his career, Cannon could be a good replacement for him considering the Irishman can be a prolific scorer.

And if Cannon performs well, he should stay in the team because this will send out a key message to Leicester's players: 'if you perform well, you will be in the squad'.

This competition in the forward department should help to maximise the ex-Everton man's performance levels and with this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a key part of Maresca's first 11 pretty quickly.