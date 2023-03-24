Bristol City star Alex Scott is keen to play for a top-flight club where he will play regularly if he is to move on from Ashton Gate, according to Bristol Live.

The 19-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs in recent times, with Wolverhampton Wanderers thought to have been the most serious about recruiting him during the January transfer window.

However, their failure to do so has allowed other teams to enter the race, with automatic promotion candidates Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United all thought to be keeping tabs on him and could potentially make an approach if they secure a Premier League return at the end of this term.

Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are reported to have enquired about the teenager who has shone once again this term for Nigel Pearson's men.

The same report from Give Me Sport has revealed that the Robins value the midfielder at £25m - but are hoping to generate as much as £30m for him with the player still having more than two years remaining on his current contract.

Even if a team manages to agree a deal with City though, personal terms could be a barrier with the teenager keen to play regularly if he moves on this summer.

The Verdict:

You can't blame the youngster for taking this stance because others have made the move to a big club before, but have seen their careers stall after that because of a lack of playing time.

Jack Clarke is the perfect example of that. Although he's thriving at Sunderland now, you can't help but feel he could be an even better player than he currently is because he didn't win much game time at all at Tottenham.

Scott may bear this in mind if Spurs do decide to come in and try and lure him away from Ashton Gate, with Djed Spence's lack of time on the pitch also a potential red flag for Scott who will be keen to start most weeks.

Although he may not expect to start every game, he will want to be heavily involved, something that will provide him with the best opportunity to fulfil his potential.

That's why a switch to the Clarets, Boro or the Blades may be a better shout than a move to a side at the top end of the Premier League table. Game time has to be a bigger priority than a salary rise and the midfielder certainly seems to have his priorities right.