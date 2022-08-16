Potentially significant off-field Coventry City development shared

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has confirmed that he is looking into the prospect of taking over Coventry City.

It had been claimed earlier this summer that the Sky Blues’ current owners Sisu were willing to listen to offers for the Championship side.

Of course, any such deal would be complicated and there’s nothing to suggest anything is imminent, but Jordan told TalkSPORT, as quoted by Coventry Live, that he is interested in buying the club along with fellow investors.

“It’s something I have looked at previously with Gary Hoffman years ago before he became the Premier League chairman. It’s something I am potentially looking at at this moment in time because it’s in play.

“So yes, it’s something I am looking at because the football club is for sale. Whether it’s for me to buy with other people is a different discussion but it’s for sale and it’s a football club I am being encouraged to look at, so it’s not something that I am not aware of.”

It’s fair to say Coventry have had a turbulent journey under the current owners, which has seen them go up and down the Football League.

The verdict

This is a potentially exciting update for Coventry as it’s quite clear that they need more investment into the club if they are to push on as they want to do.

Given the ups and downs they’ve had under Sisu you would think most would be open to new owners, although there is always the fear that things can get worse and it should be noted Coventry have been on an upward trajectory in recent years.

So, this is something to monitor in the coming weeks and months, and Jordan’s comments prove that the club are indeed on the market right now.

