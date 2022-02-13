Potentially significant off-field Bolton Wanderers development shared

Bolton Wanderers are in talks with a Swiss investment firm as they look to bring more funds into the club.

The Trotters had endured a tough spell as a club after financial issues contributed to the team falling down the divisions, but they are on the rise again now, with Ian Evatt’s side competing well in League One.

However, the current owners, Football Ventures, led by chairman Sharon Brittan, have worked to put the club in a secure financial position.

Despite that, fresh investment would be welcome if Bolton are to continue to progress, and The Sun have revealed that discussions have taken place about bringing someone else on board.

Whilst there weren’t clear details on who the Swiss company are, or how advanced these talks are, it shows that there is interest in Bolton.

Crucially though, the update does confirm that Brittan wants to remain as chairman, so any outside funding would be just that and it wouldn’t impact the off-field structure that Bolton have in place right now.

The verdict

Bolton are a well-run club under the current owners and everyone connected to the club knows that Brittan is the right person to help move the club forward, which she has done in recent years.

So, it’s encouraging that she will remain as chairman even if the investment does arrive, and you can also see why they are searching for financial support to help the club progress.

Ultimately, it will be a case of waiting and seeing what happens, but it should pleased the fans that there are talks going on in the background as it could help the club kick-on in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.