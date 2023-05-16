Sheffield United could be the subject of takeover bids from US investors in the future, according to this morning's update from the Sheffield Star.

The Blades have been in limbo in recent months with many supporters waiting for Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi to take control of the club.

Despite the fact he's been in contention to take control of United for months though, he has been unable to get a deal over the line and current owner Prince Abdullah is free to engage with other potential buyers with Mmobuosi's period of exclusivity ending.

It has even been reported by Yorkshire Live that Prince Abdullah is ready to move on from Mmobuosi, with the Nigerian failing to do enough to get clearance from the EFL and satisfy United's current owner.

What is Prince Abdullah's current stance on a takeover at Sheffield United?

With the Blades winning promotion to the Premier League and set to generate more revenue because of this, it wouldn't have been a surprise if their owner had changed his stance and decided to stay.

However, there have been rumours about financial trouble at Bramall Lane in recent months, with the Daily Mail even claiming that cost-cutting measures were being put into place to avoid the possibility of going into administration.

CEO Stephen Bettis laughed this rumour off - but numerous reports have stated that they weren't in the best financial situation and with this in mind, they may benefit from having a new man in charge.

But the Prince is keen to sell the club as quickly as possible - and that's a boost for those who are interested in sealing a takeover deal.

Would a takeover be a good thing for Sheffield United?

That very much depends on the character of the person/people that would be coming in.

As Reading's decline has shown, you can have all the money in the world but that won't pay dividends in football unless you make the right decisions.

This is why they ideally need an owner who's knowledgeable about the sport and/or the right footballing people in place to make the correct calls when key decisions need to be made.

It seems as though they could benefit from fresh support though considering reports about United's financial situation and the fact they were placed under an embargo in the winter for failing to keep up on transfer payments.

They need to spend quite a bit this summer and it would be difficult to see Prince Abdullah spending too much, especially with the club not certain to remain in the top flight for more than one season.