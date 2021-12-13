Potentially positive Nottingham Forest player development shared ahead of January window

Djed Spence is hoping to stay at Nottingham Forest even though it has been suggested Middlesbrough will trigger a recall in the New Year.

#nffc will prioritise the signing of a striker in January, likely to be a PL loan. Targets include #avfc Keinan Davis & #afc Folarin Balogun. #ncfc Adam Idah also discussed but unlikely at this stage. Forest also hopeful Djed Spence will stay, player v keen to complete the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 13, 2021

The wing-back joined the Reds in the previous window, on a deal for the remainder of the season. However, Boro have the option to bring Spence back in January.

Since the transfer happened, there has been a lot of change at both clubs, with Steve Cooper replacing Chris Hughton at the City Ground, whilst Neil Warnock was sacked and Chris Wilder came in on Teesside.

And, it has been said that Wilder wants to bring Spence back after his eye-catching performances in the East Midlands.

Obviously, that would be a major blow for Forest, but Telegraph journalist John Percy has revealed that the 21-year-old player wants to remain at Forest.

“Forest also hopeful Djed Spence will stay, player v keen to complete the season.”

So, this is one to monitor ahead of the window opening, although Spence’s immediate focus will be on helping Forest continue their good form, with Cooper’s men up against Hull City this weekend.

The verdict

Spence has been outstanding since he moved to Forest, with his energy and quality down the right flank key to the way the side are playing right now.

Therefore, if he did go it would be a major blow, but you can totally see why Boro plan to bring him back, particularly as he could flourish in the same way under Wilder.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how hard Spence pushes to stay to Forest, which could be important.

