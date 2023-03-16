Huddersfield Town shareholder Dean Hoyle is still "committed" to funding the club for the foreseeable future despite rumours that they could fall into administration, according to Football Insider.

Hoyle, who has been the subject of criticism on social media in recent months, only owns 25% of the club at this point with Phil Hodgkinson owning 75%.

However, Hoyle seems to be the more active shareholder of the two, appointing Dave Baldwin as Managing Director last year to allow him to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club after taking medical advice.

He is keen to find a new owner to take the club off his hands - but hasn't had any luck yet despite publicly putting the club up for sale last October - though recent reports suggest that are a couple of parties who are weighing up a bid.

An American group are thought to have been interested for a number of weeks now - and Dutch businessman Rene Neelissen is also believed to be a potential candidate to take over with the AZ Alkmaar owner keen to throw himself into the English game.

Football Insider believes the Terriers could potentially be put into administration to allow creditors to receive a dividend from the club's future sale, rather than the new owners taking on the debts.

It's thought that a potential investor would give the green light for the Terriers to go ahead and put themselves in administration before they are quickly bought by that person/group.

The Verdict:

This report makes it sound as though Hoyle isn't prepared to just walk away and leave the Terriers in a mess, something that will please Huddersfield supporters and potentially reassure them.

Mel Morris walked away from Derby County in September 2021 and it looked as though they were nearing liquidation, so you can understand why the word 'administration' may cause a lot of fans to panic.

Even if it's a managed administration like the one described by the Football Insider report, it's not exactly nice for the supporters to hear because they were in a totally different situation this time last year.

Previously aiming for promotion to the top flight, many supporters will just be grateful if their club exists this time next year. Thankfully, they seem to have Hoyle who is committed despite his health issues.

However, supporters can't be blamed for worrying because they are in real danger of being relegated at the end of the season and that would probably decrease their revenue quite considerably.