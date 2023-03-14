Potentially major Burnley boost emerges in quest to keep Vincent Kompany amid Spurs links

Tottenham Hotspur currently have Fulham boss Marco Silva at the top of their managerial shortlist at this point, according to a report from The Sun.

The North London outfit are yet to sack Antonio Conte but due to the fan discontent and poor performances, going out in the last 16 of the FA Cup to Sheffield United at the start of the month, the Italian is under major pressure.

They may have secured a 3-1 victory against Nottingham Forest at the weekend – but they didn’t exactly perform to their full potential with some potentially arguing that they should have scored more against Steve Cooper’s men.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

If he is dismissed, Silva is reportedly a leading candidate to take the top job, something that will come as a big boost to Burnley who will be desperate to keep hold of their manager Vincent Kompany.

TalkSPORT’s Alan Brazil (FLW report) believes that Spurs have made an approach for the former Manchester City defender, something that would have come as a concern to the Clarets’ fanbase considering how much of an impact he’s had at Turf Moor this term.

But if this latest news involving Silva is anything to go by, it looks as though the Lancashire side may be able to retain the Belgian despite the reported interest from the Premier League giants.

The Verdict:

Tottenham may be a tempting move for Kompany if the opportunity popped up for him – but you feel that job may be a poisoned chalice considering no manager has been able to win a major trophy there for well over a decade.

Despite this, there are still big expectations in the English capital and rightly so because they have moved into a new stadium and have the players needed to compete in Europe.

You feel Kompany would be an excellent candidate despite the fact he’s still young – because he has managed at Anderlecht before as well and has a reasonable amount of managerial experience on his CV despite his age.

But winning promotion is surely something the ex-Man City captain will want to do before he leaves Turf Moor – and that may end up working in the Clarets’ favour in their quest to keep him in the short term.

Leaving now would make no sense considering he’s worked so hard to get his current team into such a strong position – and it would benefit him and his CV if he got the job done in Lancashire.