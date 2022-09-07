“Potentially letting the manager and fans down” – Preston North End fan pundit delivers firm ownership verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a mixed bag of a summer window for Preston North End with the club’s supporters starting off delighted but slowly growing more unhappy as the weeks progressed.

The business that Ryan Lowe managed to complete got tongues wagging, with the additions of Robbie Brady, Freddie Woodman, Troy Parrott, and Alvaro Fernandez all getting the pulses racing. The former Plymouth boss had been able to get to work bringing in some players in positions of need, completely refreshing the goalkeeping department, and adding some more wing-back options.

However, as the window dragged on, it became clear that the manager still wanted to add another striker and potentially a right wing-back option too. It seemed as though, based on the early recruitment, the Lilywhites would be able to make the signings they needed and would go into the Championship a full-strength unit.

The club though ended up bringing in neither and saw out the transfer deadline quietly compared to some others in the second tier. It’s led to more questions about the ownership at Deepdale, which has been a subject that has divided opinion amongst fans for years now, with some thankful they’ve kept the side afloat and others disappointed with the lack of spending.

Now, the Preston North End Football League World fan pundit Sam Weeden has revealed that he too is split over what to think about the current ownership.

Speaking about the owners then, he said: “I have mixed opinions with the ownership of the football club. I think first and foremost, the ownership have got to keep the football club running, which to be fair the Hemmings family have continued to do since Trevor’s passing.

“They’ve kept it afloat. We’ve seen a lot of local clubs be in a financial crisis or have problems with their ownership. Blackpool and Blackburn have had problems with their owners, you’ve got the likes of Wigan who have been in it recently, and Bolton who are just recovering from it.

“I think in that regard, they do keep us safe. I do see a lack of ambition though. The budgets have been cut massively since Trevor’s death and we’ve seen that by a lack of ambition in the recent window, not getting the players in that we needed and potentially letting the manager and the fans down, who have obviously done a lot of work, the manager on the pitch and the fans off-the-pitch too, with the fans playing their part with record season ticket numbers.

“I’d describe them as decent but I envy a lot of other Championship clubs that show that ambition.”

The Verdict

At Deepdale, it really is a split over whether you could thank the owners for their work or criticise them for not spending the money at a really opportune moment in time.

They’ve not had to worry about financial issues since Trevor Hemmings began to lead the club and it has allowed the Lilywhites to focus on results on the field rather than matters off it. Compared to some of the other teams in the EFL over the last few seasons, that will come as a relief for many and it has allowed them to become a mainstay in the Championship now.

However, Sam is right in stating that both the fans and manager were let down over the summer. Lowe clearly wanted two more signings but ended up being resigned to having neither. Whilst he might state he is happy with the current unit, there is no question that the former Plymouth boss probably wanted some more options to be added to his team. The fans even more so have every right to be disappointed, having flocked to buy season tickets only to end up feeling like they have been left slightly short-changed in terms of the transfer business.

They have recruited well and they do have a real opportunity to push on this season – but having not quite got all the players they wanted, they might fall just short and that would really hit like a sucker punch to all involved at North End if it did happen.