Potentially hopeful West Brom transfer update emerges after deadline day nightmare

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce still has funds at his disposal to spend on new players in the free-agent market in the coming days and weeks, according to an update from Sky Sports (2/9; 4:38pm).

The Baggies looked set to strengthen their midfield but adding Fulham’s Josh Onomah and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate but failed to register the duo in time and with this, both players have headed back to their current clubs.

With this, they are short in multiple areas even with Martin Kelly sealing a deadline day move following the expiration of his contract at Crystal Palace this summer.

Do you love West Brom? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 In what year did Cyrille Regis make his debut for West Brom? 1957 1967 1977 1987

Following Semi Ajayi’s injury, they are very short of options in central defence and may now be ruing their decision to let Cedric Kipre and Caleb Taylor leave on loan spells, with no chance of recalling either of them.

Their midfield is also short of options following their failure to get the Onomah and Alzate deals over the line in time – and they could also benefit from adding another option to their forward department with Daryl Dike out of action and Callum Robinson making a move to Cardiff City on deadline day.

In positive news for Bruce, he will have the funds at his disposal to chase free agents, though their options are likely to be limited at this stage with many out-of-contract players being poached earlier this summer.

The Verdict:

Deadline day was shambolic and no one can escape that fact – but they do have the free-agent market at their disposal and there are still a couple of decent options they could look at.

Following the arrival of Kelly, they probably don’t need Neil Taylor but he could have been a good backup option for Conor Townsend and may be someone worth pursuing if the ex-Palace man is utilised as a backup centre-back option.

Massimo Luongo may be another option to pursue following the expiration of his time at Sheffield Wednesday, though he would probably be more suitable as a backup option as opposed to being a regular starter.

And in fairness, the Australian probably won’t be needed to start every week with the likes of Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu at Bruce’s disposal, as well as Jake Livermore.

Up top, they aren’t exactly spoilt for choice but a return for Andy Carroll may be an option considering he made a reasonably decent impact at The Hawthorns during his short time at the club.